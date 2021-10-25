Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, the only directors to have helmed four installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, almost walked away before finishing the last of the Captain America films. According to a newly-released book about how the MCU came to be, the duo and Marvel had different ideas for how Civil War should resolve.

As revealed in The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was a time that they almost quit the project. The Russos were set on the finale that saw Cap and Iron Man battle it out. But, at the same time, the Marvel Creative Committee wanted the Avengers to reunite and return to fight the five Super-Soldiers discovered at the Siberian base together. According to Joe Russo:

"We reached a point where we said, out loud in a room, 'We're not interested in continuing as directors of this movie if it is going to be about managing politics and a third act."

Anthony Russo added, "And I think Kevin [Feige] was very energized by that. And also, maybe it gave him some leverage in the situation, because we were so clear about our point of view."

It turns out that Anthony was right in thinking Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was energized, because he sided with the Russos. The debate went all the way to Disney's now-soon-to-retire Chief Creative Officer Alan Horn, who agreed with the filmmakers. It’s believed that Captain America: Civil War was one of the catalysts for abolishing the original Marvel Creative Committee, giving Feige full control over the MCU.

The Russos may not direct another film for Marvel, with their return reportedly in question in the wake of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow lawsuit against Disney, which was eventually settled. However, if they don't return, ending on the at-one-time highest-grossing movie of all time (Avengers: Endgame) is not a bad movie to end the relationship. Currently preoccupied with many of the existing projects under their AGBO banner, the Russos recently wrapped filming on The Gray Man for Netflix starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, which is being reported as one of the most expensive films that the streamer has ever produced.

