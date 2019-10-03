Ciara Bravo, Bill Skarsgard, Jack Reynor Join Tom Holland in Russo Brothers’ ‘Cherry’

0

Now that Joe and Anthony Russo have broken all the box office records with Avengers: Endgame, the sibling directors have begun prepping their first non-Marvel feature, and Collider has learned that up-and-coming actress Ciara Bravo has landed the female lead opposite Tom Holland in their next feature Cherry.

Jessica Goldberg (The Path) co-wrote the script with Angela Otstot (The Shield), based on the book by Nico Walker. Holland will play a former Army medic who returns from Iraq with extreme undiagnosed PTSD, fell into opioid addiction, and began robbing banks. Walker was caught and convicted in 2011, and is scheduled to be released from prison next year. The supporting cast will include Bill Skarsgard (It), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Jeffrey Wahlberg (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Michael Gandolfini (The Deuce) and Kyle Harvey (The After Party).

The Russos will produce alongside Chris Castaldi and Mike Larocca via their AGBO banner, which acquired the rights to Cherry last summer following a heated bidding war. Jonathan Gray and Matthew Rhodes will also produce under via their company The Hideaway Entertainment. The film will be executive produced by AGBO’s Todd Makurath and Jake Aust and The Hideaway’s Kristy Maurer Grisham and Judd Payne. Sources say that composer Henry Jackman is expected to handle scoring duties after working with the siblings on the Captain America sequels, and that the film will be shot by cinematographer Newton Thomas Sigel, whose credits include Drive, The Hurt Locker and Bohemian Rhapsody.

“We were drawn to Cherry given our personal experience from Cleveland, as well as the important need to share stories like these. As Cleveland natives ourselves, it means a lot to us to be able to film in our hometown. We shot the exteriors for Winter Soldier here, we are excited to return home to our roots,” the Russos said in a statement.

Bravo broke out in the Nickelodeon series Big Time Rush before landing series regular roles on Red Band Society and Second Chance. She recently starred in the YouTube series Wayne and the indie comedy The Long Dumb Road, as well as the Pure episode of Blumhouse and Hulu’s horror anthology series Into the Dark. She’s represented by UTA.