Recently, shock waves ripped through the crypto world and the international financial markets in general when news broke of the rapid collapse of FTX — one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Given the stupendous amount of customers' money lost, the FTX crash has become one of the biggest financial scandals of our time, and unsurprisingly, Hollywood is set to weigh in on the fiasco. A scripted series on the FTX implosion is being developed at Prime Video with the Russo Brothers and David Weil (Hunters) collaborating on the production according to a report from Variety.

Weil will be providing the script for the pilot of the show currently set up as an eight-part series while Joe and Anthony Russo will be stepping behind the cameras to helm the project as directors. Additionally, the trio will serve as executive producers. Nothing is yet known regarding the arc the series will take, however, reports say that it might be taking cues from insider reporting from journalists who've followed the now-defunct company through the years since its establishment in 2019. While no official casting call has been made, it's possible that some familiar Marvel actors who have collaborated with the Russos in the past could be favored for key roles.

“We are excited to be able to continue our great working relationship with David, Joe, Anthony, and the AGBO team with this fascinating event series,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “I can’t think of better partners to bring this multifaceted story to our global Prime Video audience.” The yet-untitled project will reunite the Russos with Weil and also expand their relationship with Prime Video following their recent collaboration on the yet-unreleased spy drama, Citadel which is being built with franchise potential.

Image via Netflix

The FTX saga has dominated financial headlines as ongoing investigations have already unearthed internal foul play in the company owned by the enigmatic Sam Bankman-Fried also known as SBF who has now filed for bankruptcy protection. “This is one of the most brazen frauds ever committed,” the Russo brothers said in a statement. “It crosses many sectors—celebrity, politics, academia, tech, criminality, sex, drugs, and the future of modern finance. At the center of it all sits an extremely mysterious figure with complex and potentially dangerous motivations. We want to understand why.”

The limited series from the Russos, it appears, will be one of many on-screen treatments the infamous scandal will receive. Deadline recently revealed that Apple TV is bidding for the rights to an unreleased book from author Michael Lewis where he chronicled his findings on the embattled SBK. Also, prolific non-fiction studio, XTR is producing an FTX documentary with Oscar-nominated filmmaker David Darg attached as director.

The FTX series will be produced under the Russos' AGBO production company with Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes joining the team of executive producers alongside Natalie Laine Williams. Production on the FTX series is projected to begin by the next Spring. Stay glued to Collider for more details on the project as they emerge. You can watch our interview with The Russo Brothers for The Gray Man down below: