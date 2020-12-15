Last week, at CCXP Worlds, I moderated an exclusive conversation with Anthony and Joe Russo during which they talked about all the exciting projects at their production company AGBO. During the forty-five-minute panel, the brothers discussed Cherry with Tom Holland, their big-budget Netflix spy movie The Gray Man with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, the Extraction sequel with Chris Hemsworth, Matthew Michael Carnahan’s Mosul, the Hercules remake, Saigon Bodyguards with Chris Pratt, Exit West, Citadel, Relic, their untitled Cambridge Analytica movie, and so much more. In addition, they also shared their memories of working with Chadwick Boseman on 21 Bridges and on their Marvel movies like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

Trust me, if you’re a fan of Anthony and Joe Russo, you’ll learn a lot about their upcoming projects.

You can check the CCXP panel out below, and further down the page is a full list of exactly what we talked about and the order it was discussed so you can watch the parts that interest you.

Finally, a huge thank you to everyone at CCXP for inviting Collider to be part of their awesome convention and to the Russo brothers for giving me some of their valuable time.

Anthony and Joe Russo:

Saigon Bodyguards with Chris Pratt update.

The status of the Hercules

What is Citadel about?

Status of Exit West with the Obamas also producing.

They are developing an untitled Cambridge Analytica What’s the status?

Other AGBO stuff????

What advice would they give future MCU directors?

What was it like doing a Pizza Film School episode with Mark Hamill?

What was it like working with Chadwick Boseman on 21 Bridges and the Marvel movies behind-the-scenes?

What Mosul is about and why they wanted to make it.

Why did they think Matthew Michael Carnahan was ready to direct his first feature?

How do they decide on what to make at AGBO and their involvement in the editing room?

Why did they want to make Cherry as their follow up to Avengers: Endgame?

How the relationship between Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo is the backbone of Cherry.

How Cherry is presented in 6 chapters and each chapter has a unique aesthetic choice.

What is Relic about and why people should see it.

When did they find out Extraction was such a huge hit for Netflix?

Have they signed Extraction director Sam Hargrave for more movies and what made them think he could helm his first feature?

Is the Extraction sequel going to be a prequel or a sequel?

How they are building out a universe of Extraction

When will they be filming the Extraction sequel?

What is their next film, The Grey Man, about?

Where and when are they filming The Grey Man?

How has the pandemic impacted the production of The Grey Man?

Have they discussed using IMAX cameras on Grey Man?

Have they discussed The Grey Man as a 3-hour movie?

How they won’t answer every question in the first Grey Man movie as it’s being conceived as a series of films.

Will they direct any of the Grey Man sequels?

Do they know what they will make after Grey Man?

