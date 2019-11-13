The Russo Brothers Are Bringing the Marvel vs. DC Feud Story to Quibi

0

Talk about a fun surprise twist: It looks like Joe and Anthony Russo, a.k.a. the Russo Brothers, are bringing some new Marvel content to the streaming service Quibi. But — big “but” — it’s not the kind of Marvel content you’d expect. Instead, the Russo brothers will be bringing a documentary series to Quibi that focuses on the long history of the Marvel vs. DC Comics feud.

According to Variety, the Russo Brothers are executive producers on the documentary titled Slugfest, which tracks the decades-long feud between Marvel and DC Comics and is inspired by Reed Tucker‘s book “Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-Year Battle between Marvel and DC.” We also learned from this report that “the docu-series will chronicle the growth of comic books as a new American art form, following the rise of the two companies that went on to become comics-publishing and Hollywood powerhouses.” Slugfest will additionally bring to light little-known stories stories from these worlds and will include interviews with the folks who created some of the most well-known superheroes from each respective company.

It’s certainly interesting to see the Russo Brothers putting some skin in the proverbial game with Slugfest considering they’ve been the go-to’s for Marvel Studios’ biggest movies in recent years, including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. It’s similarly interesting a docu-series of this scope is coming to Quibi, which is set to launch in April 2020 and is centered on the notion of released “quick bites” of any given story. So, it stands to reason Slugfest will be released in short chunks, too, and that means more focus on specific aspects of this particular story which tracks a complex, multi-year feud between Marvel and DC Comics.

Speaking of the Russo Brothers, why not check out the full list of MCU movies available to stream on Disney+ right now (spoiler alert: Avengers: Endgame is in there!).