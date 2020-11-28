While you all know Anthony and Joe Russo as the directors of some incredible Marvel movies (Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: Civil War and Captain America: Winter Solider), what you might not know is they also run the independent studio AGBO and have the ability to greenlight movies like Extraction, Relic, and 21 Bridges. With their latest release, Mosul, now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to the busy filmmakers about producing writer-director Matthew Michael Carnahan’s (the writer of World War Z, The Kingdom, Deepwater Horizon) fantastic feature debut.

If you’re not familiar with Mosul, the film is based on true events and follows a rogue SWAT team in the titular city in Iraq that is struggling to save their city from ISIS. As the film opens, we are quickly introduced to an inexperienced Iraqi cop, Kawa (Adam Bessa), who is rescued during an attack by a band of ten brothers-in-arms led by the wise Major Jasem (Suhail Dabbach). Under constant threat of attack, the unit embarks on a dangerous guerrilla operation, determined to wipe out an enemy base and restore order to the lawless territory. Loaded with incredible edge-of-your-seat action, fantastic performances from the entire international cast, and no American actors, I was absolutely blown away by what Carnahan and the Russo brothers pulled off in Mosul.

Trust me, if you have a subscription to Netflix, you want to watch Mosul as soon as you can.

During the interview, the Russo brothers talked about why they wanted to make Mosul, how the film shows Arab people being heroes, how the film features an all Arabic cast speaking Arabic, the way digital distributors are allowing more international stories to be told, and so much more. In addition, we also talked about Wonder Woman 1984 premiering in America on HBO Max and what they’re looking forward to doing with Netflix in the future.

Anthony and Joe Russo:

When did they realize Matthew Carnahan was ready to make his feature directorial debut?

How the film shows Arab people being heroes and family men and not just terrorists.

Why AGBO wanted to make this movie.

How the film is an all Arabic cast, speaking the Arabic language, with no American actors. How tough was this to pull off? Did anyone say maybe this isn’t a good idea?

How the film shows what’s going on in Iraq.

How digital distributors are allowing more international stories to be told.

Suhail Dabbach’s spectacular performance and his amazing story.

What was it like editing Mosul?

What’s their take on Wonder Woman 1984 premiering in America on HBO Max?

Is it nice to release movies on Netflix without having to worry about the opening weekend box office?

What are they looking forward to doing with Netflix in the future?

