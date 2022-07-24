With a wave of new information about the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming film slate pouring in from this year's San Diego Comic Con, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed to Deadline that directors Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo will not be returning to direct the next Avengers films.

"They're not connected to it. They have been, I think, very direct about that," Feige told Deadline. "We love them, they love us. We want to find something to do together, but it's not this."

While Feige didn't rule out the two directors returning to the MCU, it does confirm that the new Avengers films will be helmed by someone else instead. The revelation comes fresh off of the announcement of the MCU's Multiverse Saga which will see the release of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025, then shortly followed by Avengers: Secret Wars which will conclude the new storyline that the MCU has been building up since the culmination of the Infinity Saga on November 7, 2025.

Image via Marvel Studios

The pair first made their directorial debut to the MCU with Captain America: The Winter Soldier which was widely praised by fans and audiences. The team then went on to direct Captain America: Civil War which saw the crossover of various characters and introduced Spider-Man and Black Panther to the MCU. The pair then helmed the two-part culmination of the MCU's Infinity Saga with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame which achieved acclaim from fans and critics and became some of the highest-grossing films of all time. The two directors recently helmed The Gray Man, a film that starred Chris Evans, but is not connected to the MCU.

It remains unknown who will helm the next films of the Avengers franchise, but with the announcement of Marvel's upcoming phases in full swing, fans can be reassured that there is plenty to look forward to in the franchise's future after some initial concerns about a lack of direction for the series. Other upcoming projects that were announced from Marvel's slate include Blade for a November 3, 2023 release, Captain America: New World Order, set to be released on May 3, 2024 with Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024, and Fantastic Four on November 8, 2024. With so many films now on the way, fans can continue to build excitement as the Marvel universe continues to grow bigger.

