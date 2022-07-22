With their highly anticipated new film, The Gray Man, finally releasing, Joe and Anthony Russo have a much different idea in mind for their next big project. Speaking to Rolling Stone on the outlet's Twitch channel, the sibling filmmakers spoke about getting experimental and potentially entering the realm of musicals with a film involving a major musical artist. Among those they had reached out to about working with them was one Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd.

"I’d love to do a musical. In fact, we were talking to a few contemporary artists including The Weeknd about trying to get a musical off the ground,” Joe Russo said in the interview. Particularly, he stated that he wanted to do something a bit more out there, and, given The Weeknd's penchant for theatrics at his shows, he wound up at the top of their list. "I’d love to work with someone who wants to do an experimental musical. I thought what he did during his Super Bowl show was awesome. I’d love to see that as a movie.”

The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime show was all about the spectacle. Between the massive hall of mirrors and masked performers set to his hit "I Can't Feel My Face" to the looming cityscape that served as the centerpiece and the final march on the field to "House of Balloons" leading into "Blinding Lights," it was packed to the brim with memorable moments. His shows, in general, are known for their visual flair, making him a perfect candidate for an out-there musical experience. Combine the visual flair and set pieces of the Halftime Show with the Russos' direction and a massive budget and the possibilities are endless for a hauntingly beautiful show.

The Grammy-winning artist hasn't been afraid to show his acting chops of late either. Currently, work is underway on The Idol at HBO which he stars in and co-created alongside Euphoria's Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. He premiered the first trailer at his MetLife Stadium show over the weekend, and it looks to bring him into the sleazy underbelly of the pop music world as a cult leader in bed with an up-and-coming musician played by Lily-Rose Depp. This also comes after making an appearance as himself in the Adam Sandler darling Uncut Gems in 2019.

Never ones to stray away from other film genres, the Avengers: Endgame directors also discussed dipping their toes into horror in the future, particularly in the vein of the 1979 classic Phantasm. It'll be a good while before they can explore some of these threads, however, as their next film The Electric State is already set to start filming this October with a superstar duo of Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt on board. If The Weeknd is just as down for a musical adventure as the Russo brothers though, it'll be a project worth following.

The Gray Man is in select theaters now and on Netflix on July 22. See the full Rolling Stone interview below: