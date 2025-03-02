Few films have caught more backlash during this year’s Academy Awards race than Emilia Pérez, the controversial musical from director Jacques Audiard. While the film debuted to rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival and was picked up for international distribution by Netflix, a vocal backlash emerged from members of the LGBTQIA and Mexican communities based on the film’s stereotypical, and even offensive depiction of legitimate issues. Although the controversy surrounding the hateful comments made by its lead actress, Karla Sofía Gascón, certainly made the discourse more toxic, it is perhaps unfair to dismiss Audiard’s entire body of work, as he is responsible for such great films as Dheepan, A Prophet, and The Sisters Brothers. In fact, Audiard’s romantic drama Rust and Bone is a powerful examination of healing and empathy that earned praise from Roger Ebert, who claimed it was one of the last “Great Movies” that he had ever seen.

What Is 'Rust and Bone' About?