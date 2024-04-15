The Big Picture Hannah Gutierrez-Reed sentenced to 18 months in jail for her role in the tragic on-set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Gutierrez-Reed, convicted of involuntary manslaughter but acquitted of tampering with evidence, showed lack of remorse for her actions.

Alec Baldwin, who held the gun that killed Hutchins, faces trial for involuntary manslaughter this summer, maintaining his innocence.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the set of the western Rust, has been sentenced to eighteen months in prison for her role in a tragic on-set shooting accident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. She was convicted of the crime, but acquitted on the charge of tampering with evidence, last month. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that Judge Mary Sommer sentenced Gutierrez-Reed to eighteen months in jail, the maximum allowable sentence, today in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Gutierrez-Reed had petitioned for a new trial, but was denied.

In handing down the maximum sentence in accordance with the prosecution's request, the judge cited Gutierrez-Reed's lack of remorse for her actions. Gutierrez-Reed is the 24-year-old daughter of longtime film armorer Thell Reed, who has worked on films like Tombstone, 3:10 to Yuma, and Django Unchained; she had little experience as an armorer herself before being hired by the Rust production. Meanwhile, the film's star and producer, Alec Baldwin, who held the gun that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, faces trial for involuntary manslaughter this summer. Baldwin has maintained his innocence.

What Happened on the Set of 'Rust'?

Image via Halyna Hutchins

Rust, a Western set to star Baldwin as aging outlaw Harlan Rust, was a troubled production; numerous crew members complained that the producers were cutting corners on safety, and staged a walkout on October 21, 2021, the morning before the shooting accident happened. During a rehearsal for a gunfight scene, Baldwin was given a replica Colt .45 revolver that was not meant to be loaded with live ammunition; however, when he drew the gun, it fired a live round, killing Hutchins and wounding Souza. Baldwin has claimed he did not pull the trigger; however, investigators found that the gun in question was not physically capable of firing without its trigger being pulled. Live ammunition was found on the set, a serious safety violation for a production using real guns; during the trial, the prosecution accused Gutierrez-Reed of bringing it to the set. Assistant director David Halls, who handed the gun to Baldwin, took a plea deal last year that saw him plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon, and was sentenced to six months of scheduled probation.

As part of a settlement with Hutchins' family, Rust was completed and is being shopped to potential buyers. The first stills from the film, showcasing Hutchins' final cinematography work, were released earlier this year.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has been sentenced to eighteen months in prison for involuntary manslaughter; Alec Baldwin's trial for involuntary manslaughter is set to begin in July. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.