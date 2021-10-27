Last Thursday on the set of Rust, an indie Western drama starring Alec Baldwin and Jensen Ackles, Baldwin discharged a prop gun which led to the death of award-winning cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming. Director Joel Souza was also wounded. Both of them were rushed to local hospitals immediately after the incident; unfortunately, Hutchins did not survive her wounds.

According to the most recent reporting by the Los Angeles Times, we now know that the projectile which took the life of Hutchins was a lead bullet and not a blank or dummy round. Investigators discovered this fact after a lead fragment was removed from Souza's shoulder at the hospital. So far, local law enforcement has confiscated over 500 rounds of mixed ammunition from the set, including dummy rounds, blanks, and real bullets, as well as the prop gun which was recovered at the scene last Thursday.

We also now know that when first AD David Halls handed Baldwin his prop gun before filming, he alleged in an obtained affidavit to have yelled out "cold gun," which is production code for the gun not being loaded. It is uncertain whether Halls forgot to check the prop gun before handing it off to Baldwin to make sure it wasn't loaded, or whether he was told by someone who came before him in the chain of command that it was safe for handling.

The investigation is not yet complete, but the information that has been revealed so far points to some serious warning signs on the set which were largely ignored and likely contributed to last week's tragedy. For starters, there is some question as to whether or not 24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who had only ever worked as the lead armorer on one other movie set prior to Rust, was experienced enough for the job. Furthermore, the dismal working conditions onset (which included several potentially dangerous accidental prop gun discharges) were reportedly so out of hand that crew members walked out in protest the morning of the fatal shooting. Several government agencies, including local law enforcement, are still investigating, but no criminal charges have been filed as of this writing.

"We can’t say it was negligence by whom, how many people were involved,” said local district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies. "It is a very complex case… If the facts and the evidence and law support charges, then I will initiate prosecution at that time."

Filming on the set of Rust is on an indefinite hiatus. There's been no official word yet on whether or not production will continue once the investigation is complete.

