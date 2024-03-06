The Big Picture Hannah Gutierrez Reed has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the Rust shooting that resulted in Halyna Hutchins' death.

Alec Baldwin is to stand trial for manslaughter in July.

Rust resumed filming last year and is currently in post-production.

The tragic case of the accidental shooting on the set of the film Rust took another turn on March 6, when Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer operating on set, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. Gutierrez Reed was convicted by jurors, who returned a verdict after just under three hours of deliberations on Wednesday afternoon, after a fortnight of prior deliberations on the safety lapses on set that left Halyna Hutchins dead. Gutierrez Reed faces up to 18 months in prison when she returns for sentencing. The judge in the case, Mary Marlowe Sommer, ordered that Gutierrez Reed be remanded into custody until her sentencing.

Gutierrez Reed was the first person to stand trial in the case around the shooting on the film set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, which is just outside Santa Fe, New Mexico. The shooting occurred on October 21, 2021. Actor Alec Baldwin is to stand trial for manslaughter in July for his part in the proceedings.

As the armorer for the movie, Gutierrez Reed was in charge of ensuring the safe use of firearms on the set. However, she inserted a live round into Baldwin's gun, which was supposed to be loaded only with blanks. The discharge of the weapon resulted in the death of Hutchins and grievously injured director Joel Souza. For the jury to find her guilty of involuntary manslaughter, they needed to concur that Gutierrez Reed demonstrated a "willful disregard for the safety of others" and that the fatal outcome was a "foreseeable" result of her behavior.

What's Happening with Alec Baldwin's 'Rust'?

Following the tragic events, Rust resumed production in January 2023, under the direction of Souza. First images were released from the film, which showcased some of Hutchins' final work along with photography by Bianca Cline, who took over as cinematographer. The movie stars Baldwin as Harlan Rust, an aging outlaw. Described as a passion project for Baldwin, who is credited as a co-writer on the script, Rust tells the story of an outlaw in 1880s Kansas who rescues his thirteen-year-old grandson, who has been sentenced to hang for murder after an accidental shooting. Now, two unlikely fugitives roam the land, trying to outrun the long arm of the law.

The film stars Patrick Scott McDermott as Rust's grandson, Lucas Hollister, alongside the likes of Jensen Ackles (Supernatural), Travis Fimmel (Raised By Wolves), Frances Fisher (Unforgiven), Jake Busey (Stranger Things), Josh Hopkins (Cougar Town), and Devon Werkheiser (Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide).

Rust is currently in post-production, and has not yet set a release date.