Nearly a decade after it was created as a clone of an Arma 2 mod, the popular multiplayer survival video game Rust is finally coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this spring. Not only that, but some lucky fans have already locked and loaded for a closed beta that's currently ongoing for the next few weeks.

Developer Double Eleven announced the console debut of Rust. Though no specific Rust release date has been announced, they showed off a new trailer to remind players of how brutal it is to play this particular game. Rust is set on a mysterious post-apocalyptic island littered with dilapidated industrial monuments and probing scientists, and no one but you can figure out how to stay alive when everything and up to 100 other people want to kill you. Create clothing, hunt for food, find shelter to survive the elements, run away from bears, absolutely don't get radiation poisoning, and also rush head-first into combat with aggressive and way more experienced players — there are no rules!

Now, there's still no clear answer on how exactly Rust will play on consoles given how massive the game is, and how challenging it's been for PCs, but the trailer looks just as fun and violent as it ever was. Plus, last month saw the addition of a softcore mode to the game in order to appeal to newcomers, so you don't just get killed the moment you start playing and encounter a grizzled veteran survivor.

Since Rust's initial launch into Steam Early Access way back in 2013, a whole console generation has come and gone, and millions of players have populated and also died in the world of the game, as they take part in what the developer calls "the ultimate social experiment." The console port of Rust is developed by Double Eleven, independent from Facepunch, the original PC version's developer and publisher.

You can watch the trailer for the console version of Rust below.

