The time has finally come for the arrival of the Rust trailer. It’s a bittersweet day for those who’ve been waiting to see if the film would even make it into cinemas following the tragic accidental on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, but here we are. Gearing up to take on the justice system is an old outlaw played by Alec Baldwin (30 Rock). The actor has been at the center of the film’s controversy, but today he buckles his belt and laces up his boots as he steps into the titular role of Harland Rust. Featuring supporting performances from Travis Fimmel (Dune: Prophecy), Frances Fisher (Titanic), Patrick Scott McDermott (Chicago Med) and Josh Hopkins (Cougar Town), the Joel Souza-helmed feature is overflowing with the grit of the West.

The harsh realities of the 1800s are painted all over today’s first look at Rust. Baldwin’s character can be heard explaining how “the order” of the world works, while the screen cuts to a glimpse of a gunned-down man, before focusing on another man being hung at the gallows. Watching the killing is McDermott’s Lucas Hollister, an orphaned boy who now finds himself in charge of his even younger brother. Although we can’t see who Harland Rust is imparting this Western wisdom to, we’d imagine it’s Lucas, as the young man is his nephew. Guns are drawn, feuds are started, and “I reckon”s are tossed around as the movie shares its big reveal with the world.

What’s ‘Rust’ About?

Although it depicts a lot of action and gunfights, the trailer doesn’t really give audiences a good handle on the story behind Rust. In the movie, audiences meet the aforementioned Lucas Hollister, who finds himself in the impossible position of caretaker to himself and his younger sibling. After Lucas is sentenced to death after the accidental killing of another man, his uncle, Harland Rust, comes out of hiding to help the boy escape the clutches of the law. But, they had better run fast if they have any hope of survival, as a famed bounty hunter known as Preacher (Fimmel) is hot on their trail.

No mention of Rust is complete without taking a moment to remember Hutchins, who passed away on the set after a loaded prop gun was fired by Baldwin, which led to the cinematographer’s death. In the years since the terrible accident, the movie’s armorer was tried and convicted and is now serving her sentence behind bars, while charges against Baldwin have been dropped.

Rust is preparing for a May 2 release in select theaters across the U.S. as well as VOD. Watch the trailer above.