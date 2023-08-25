The Big Picture Avy Kaufman, veteran casting director, believes Colman Domingo's performance in the upcoming film Rustin has a chance to win an Oscar.

Domingo's impressive resume includes roles in Euphoria, Fear the Walking Dead, and Spike Lee's Passing Strange.

Rustin, directed by George C. Wolfe, features a star-studded cast and is the first feature production of Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground banner.

Veteran casting director Avy Kaufman has worked with many fantastic actors throughout her time on a wide range of incredible series and films. She's responsible for assembling the cast of Succession, a show that will go down as one of television's finest with a superstar lineup including Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Sarah Snook to name a few, as well as Oscar-winning darlings like Ma Rainey's Black Bottom featuring the incredible talents of Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman among others. With so many prestigious projects under her belt and so much experience with the best talent the industry has to offer, there are inevitably times when she knows from the get-go what actors will click in a certain role.

During a wide-ranging interview with Perri Nemiroff for Collider Ladies Night, Kaufman was asked about actors that immediately stood out as award-worthy. Her mind went not to a previous work but to one that has yet to be released to the public - Rustin. The biographical drama follows the life of Martin Luther King Jr.'s close advisor Bayard Rustin, a gay Black man who is largely written out of the history books despite his deep involvement with the civil rights movement King spearheaded. Toplining the piece is Emmy winner Colman Domingo whom Kaufman is already familiar with between Lincoln and the aforementioned Ma Rainey. In this role, however, she believes Domingo has the chance to go for Oscar gold.

"This is not gonna answer your question, but a film that’s coming out this year that’s called Rustin, when you see it – if he’s not nominated for an Oscar, Colman [Domingo], the gentleman who plays Rustin is phenomenal," Kaufman said of the actor. Of course, the nature of the Academy Awards, and awards shows in general, is that even some of the best performances and films end up losing out, so she wouldn't be totally shocked if Domingo didn't receive that level of recognition. When asked about any surprise breakouts she experienced while casting, Kaufman instead reflected on past films that baffled her when they didn't reach the heights she expected:

"You know what? I’m gonna say something that has nothing to do with what you just said. Do you know one year Lincoln and Ang’s movie, Life of Pi, were nominated together and they both lost. And I was going, how does anybody – because I don’t like these award shows because nobody’s really better than anybody and no show’s better, and when I was going, Life of Pi and Lincoln, how could you ever choose? And they both lost."

Image via Netflix

Colman Domingo Has an Impressive Resume Leading Up to Rustin

Even before Rustin, Domingo's list of impressive roles is lengthy. In 2022, he earned an Emmy for his guest spot on HBO's Euphoria. He's also been a fixture in Fear the Walking Dead as Victor Strand. On the big screen, he's done just about everything from appearing in Spike Lee's Passing Strange to voicing Unicron in this year's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. He's even previously appeared in another movie about the civil rights movement and Dr. King - Selma.

As a leading role though, Rustin has a chance to elevate Domingo. He'll reunite with a familiar face in five-time Tony-winning director and Ma Rainey helmer George C. Wolfe for the film. A loaded cast surrounds him too, with Chris Rock, Audra McDonald, and Glynn Turman also starring with Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts, Carra Patterson, Adrienne Warren, Bill Irwin, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jeffrey Wright, Lilli Kay, Jordan-Amanda Hall, Jakeem Dante Powell, Ayana Workman, Grantham Coleman, Jamilah Nadege Rosemond, Jules Latimer, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, Frank Harts, and Kevin Mambo. The film is also notable for being the first feature production of Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground banner.

Rustin will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13. It'll then enjoy a theatrical run starting on November 3 before arriving on Netflix on November 17. Check out a previous interview with Domingo on his Euphoria appearance below.