Unfortunately, the story of the revolutionary Civil Rights leader Bayard Rustin (Colman Domingo) has been left out of so many textbooks. Rustin was just as instrumental in the Civil Rights movement as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, and his story deserves to be just as well known. While the role of educating the world about Rustin’s activism should fall upon primary education, the Netflix biopic Rustin does a great job of showing what a unique man he was. Executive-produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, Rustin is a thrilling crowd-pleaser that features an award-worthy turn from Domingo. Rustin's ending signifies that despite the efforts that were made during this era in history, the fight for racial justice is far from over.

Bayard Rustin Was a Critical Civil Rights Leader

Rustin comes from Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom director George C. Wolfe, with a screenplay by Dustin Lance Black, the Academy Award-winning writer of the 2008 biopic Milk. Rustin does not seek to tell the story of Bayard Rustin’s entire life—rather, it focuses on the pivotal months leading up to the historic March on Civil Rights March in Washington D.C. in August 1963. The film shows through flashbacks the events in Bayard’s life that led up to this moment. He has spent his entire life fighting for racial justice, and participated in pivotal moments of civil disobedience like the March on Washington Movement, in 1941.

Rustin explores how instrumental Bayard was in the rise of Dr. Martin Luther King (Aml Ameen) in developing the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which gave King the platform he needed to bring racial issues to the forefront of the national conversation. Bayard is a family friend of the Kings, and is referred to as “uncle” by King’s children. Their relationship is not without its friction, as Bayard and King have different ideas about how racial justice can be achieved. However, they agree that nonviolence is the only real option. King’s wife Coretta Scott King (Carra Patterson) encourages the two men to set aside their differences, as together they will be “unstoppable.”

Bayard Rustin Faced Enemies All Over

Anyone who has seen Bayard in action knows that he has the ability to stir up a crowd and get them invested in fighting for justice. Unfortunately, Bayard faces both inside and outside the Civil Rights movement. Bayard’s open homosexuality puts a target on his back, and many of the other Civil Rights leaders feel that he is not the right person to organize such an important moment in their history. The NAACP leader Roy Wilkins (Chris Rock) argues that Bayard will bring unwanted attention to the movement, and could provoke violence from the police that have been resisting the Civil Rights demonstrations.

Bayard is forced to question his value to the movement; even though he’s willing to lay down his life in service of others, he’s constantly told that his help is wanted, and that he could shift attention away from the issue of racial justice. Bayard is terrified when U.S. Representative Adam Clayton Powell Jr. (Jeffrey Wright) threatens to leak details about his private life to the press; Powell intends to start a rumor that Bayard and King have been having an affair. The story creates enough fanfare that King is forced to take a backseat in the SLCC movement. However, this does not change either man’s commitment to the movement. King makes a public declaration of his loyalty to Rustin, and explains why he is one of the most important leaders of the cause. His words strike an emotional chord with Bayard; after constantly being told that he will be a “distraction,” King tells him that his role is essential.

Bayard Rustin Helped Organize the Civil Rights March

Both men are left dispirited by a speech made by President John F. Kennedy in June 1963. While the President appears to be in support of the movement, his speech states that it should “be possible, in short, for every American to enjoy the privileges of being American without regard to his race or his color.” Both King and Bayard realize that these words don’t do nearly enough. It's impossible to “ignore color,” as the country has been built on racist principles. In order to demonstrate just how important earning legal equality is, King and Bayard begin working on a historic protest that will force the nation to listen. This historic Civil Rights march would lead the White House to pass the historic Civil Rights Act of 1968 under the administration of President Lyndon Johnson.

Bayard is recruited by the Civil Rights senior activist A. Philip Randolph (Glynn Turman) begins organizing for students and activists to march on Washington D.C. before King makes his public address. While some of the senior members of the NAACP disapprove of Bayard’s methods, he proves to be essential in convincing both white protestors and women to join the movement. In the weeks leading up to the demonstration, Bayard helps train the protestors to work as a nonviolent unit, as any conflicts could give the police the excuse they needed to act against them violently.

Bayard gets to stand right next to King as he gives the address, but does not receive the attention that he necessarily deserves. Bayard’s sexuality means that he will be neglected to the sidelines as others take credit for his actions. Although his work is acknowledged by the Civil Rights leadership after the conclusion of the march, they do not welcome him to join them in the immediate aftermath. The film ends with a somewhat melancholy shot of Bayard helping to clean up trash underneath the statue of Abraham Lincoln. While he has always been a hardworking advocate, justice will be his only reward. The film’s ending credits make note of some of the other achievements within Bayard’s career. In the decades following the March on Washington, he became an advocate for Gay Rights and served during several humanitarian missions. Bayard fell in love with his life partner Walter Naegle, and the couple remained together until Bayard’s death in 1987.

