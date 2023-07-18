The first official images from Netflix's Rustin have been shared by Vanity Fair, giving audiences a first look at George C. Wolfe's biopic about a gay rights activist that would change the course of history. Colman Domingo stars as Bayard Rustin, who co-organized the March on Washington that took place on August 28, 1963. The influence Rustin had during the time period when Dr. Martin Luther King was making the entire country listen to him will be explored in the upcoming movie. Together, Rustin and Dr. King spoke the thoughts millions of people across America already held in their hearts.

Barack and Michelle Obama were an integral part of the production of Rustin through their own media company, Higher Ground. The film will follow the titular activist while he tries to organize the historical March, dealing with constant racism and homophobia along the way. Thanks to Rustin's efforts, a quarter of a million people were mobilized in seven weeks, consolidating one of the most important achievements in the history of the United States. The dream had to come a reality, and the viewers will get a chance to explore how everything was methodically planned decades ago.

Chris Rock will also be featured in the project as Roy Wilkins, another activist from the time who was eventually appointed as head of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. On the other hand, Glynn Turman will portray A. Philip Randolph, the organizer of the first ever labor union led by African-American people. Surrounded by the most capable team possible, Rustin knew what he had to do in order to promote real change in America, setting up a legacy that would change the trajectory in the history of the country.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Colman Domingo's 'You Are Here' Highlights Complexities of American Cities Unlike Ever Before On a Travel Show

Colman Domingo's Robotic Adventures

Before he could be seen in Rustin, Colman Domingo was part of a very different project, as he voiced Unicron in this summer's Transfromers: Rise of the Beasts. The new villain in the franchise had a very strict diet, given how he had to consume entire worlds in order to survive. With the help of his mighty Terrorcons, Unicron spent his time looking for new world to devour, until he eventually learned about the existence of Earth through his search for the Transwarp Key. The device would allow him to travel to any world in the universe, and only the Autobots could save every known planet from absolute destruction.

You can check out the new images from Rustin below, before the movie premieres on Netflix on November 17:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix