Apple TV+'s forthcoming endeavor has found its next cast member. Deadline is reporting that Ruth Negga is set to star in the limited series Presumed Innocent. She joins Jake Gyllenhaal (who is in final negotiations) for the show.

The series is set as the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office is reeling in the aftermath of a murder after one of their own becomes a suspect. The re-imagining will explore "obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together." The courtroom drama is inspired by Scott Turow's novel of the same name. It was previously adapted as a feature film in 1990 and starred Harrison Ford, Raul Julia, Bonnie Bedelia, and more.

Negga will portray Barbara Sabich (originally played by Bedelia), an "artist, gallerist, mother and wife." Barbara is personally affected by the case as her husband, Rusty (Gyllenhaal, originally played by Ford), was the person accused -- and the victim is Rusty's mistress. Now, Barbara must deal with the massively publicized trial while dealing with a broken heart and trying to protect her family.

Prior to the series, Negga has starred in several other notable projects. Most recently, she starred alongside Tessa Thompson in the Netflix adaptation of Passing, based on the book by Nella Larsen. She received BAFTA and SAG award nominations for her portrayal of Clare. Her other film credits include Ad Astra and Loving, the latter of which earned her an Oscar nomination. On the TV side, she's best-known for starring in AMC's adaptation of Preacher, based on the graphic novel series by Garth Ennis. She also recurred in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and appeared in shows like Misfits, Love/Hate, and more. Beyond the screen, Negga received a Tony nomination for Macbeth.

Presumed Innocent is written and showrun by David E. Kelley, who executive produces through his banner David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. J.J. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich serve as executive producers for Bad Robot Productions. Additional executive producers include Gyllenhaal, Sharr White, and Dustin Thomason, with Turow and Miki Johnson as co-executive producers. Anne Sewitsky executive produces and directs the first two episodes. The series comes from Bad Robot and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

There's currently no projected release window for the series.