Like a good Netflix series you can't stop hitting "Next Episode" on, a good mystery series or collection can achieve the same effect. First publishing in 2015, Ruth Ware is an international number one best-selling author. Her seven crime thrillers have garnered a large readership as they explore common themes of deception and mystery. Writing from Brighton, United Kingdom, Ware's novels are told from the perspective of a central female character and take place across varying landscapes in the UK.

RELATED:10 Best Novels of 2022 (So Far), According to Goodreads

With imaginative and vivid imagery, Ware's novels are page turners as they flash from past and present as the reader attempts to unravel the mystery alongside each main character. As you consider another trip to Barnes & Noble or a bookstore near you, these novels are worthy of adding to the reading list and your personal library. Here's how they rank amongst Goodreads reviewers.

'The Lying Game' (2017)

Coming in with a 3.54 star rating is Ware's third novel, The Lying Game. This mystery surrounds a group of four women who reunite after one sends the one message they never wanted to receive, "I need you." after a dog walker makes a horrifying discovery. After years of distance, Fatima, Thea, Isabel, and Kate gather one more time at Kate's home near the village of Salten, bordering the English Channel. The four were inseparable during their time at boarding school, playing "the lying game" where each girl told various lies to the people around them, but never each other. The game escalated during their final year when the girls were expelled surrounding the mysterious death of Kate's father

RELATED:6 Best Upcoming YA Fantasy Book Series Adaptations

This flashback thriller earned its score from 147,290 ratings and 12,183 reviews. Readers enjoyed the atmosphere that Ware backdrops against the plot. The Lying Game is filled with descriptive prose and imagery of the chilling wind, water, and decrepit jetty. While this is what earned high praise from some reviewers, it was Ware's downfall to others as reviewers described the novel as a slow burn.

'In a Dark, Dark Wood' (2015)

Ware's debut novel, In a Dark, Dark Wood earned 3.772 stars out of 5. Nora and Clare haven't seen each other in over a decade, causing nothing quite the shock for Nora when Clare's hen party invitation arrives. As Nora arrives for the bride's weekend away in a remote cottage, she thinks of the opportunity in front her to reconnect with her former friend and put the day she walked out behind the both of them. Secrets begin to emerge as the weekend takes a turn and things are not what they appear, the past catching up to Nora.

With 287,148 ratings and 22,736 reviews, Ware's first novel jolts readers from the start from past to present and everything in between, forcing readers to piece together the events of Clare's hen party. Whether readers loved or disliked the novel, it's a fast read through 308 pages of story as the pacing pushing through each page.

'One by One' (2020)

An icy thriller, Ware's sixth novel inches out barely above In a Dark, Dark Wood with 3.73 stars out of 5. Drawing from mystery writers before her, Ware explores the whodunnit saga with this novel. Nine coworkers become snowed in during a company retreat designed to promote mindfulness and collaboration. What was supposed to be a cozy stay at a French chalet turns into a weekend survival, each person questioning the other's intentions as they become desperate for rescue.

Loyal Ware readers and those new to the author turned in 132,695 ratings and 14,624 reviews. Finding its footing in the 'trapped in a room" genre, One By One did not appeal to every reader as they struggled with Ware's modern twist and take on a classic mystery formula. Her loyal readers backed up the novel, applauding the nod to Agatha Christie's style. A divided crowd, the novel still scores high amongst Ware's catalog.

'The Woman in Cabin 10' (2016)

Tying One By One, The Woman in Cabin 10 also earned a 3.73-star rating. The second novel in Ware's written library, finds travel journalist Lo barely functional after a traumatic break-in. Lo must push past her relentless anxiety and fear as she boards a luxury cruise for a career-elevating assignment. Expecting to enjoy the lavish and luxury of the cruise, Lo finds herself entangled in a murder mystery no one believes, swearing she witnessed a woman thrown overboard from the cabin next to hers. As ship moves further and further out to sea, Lo's exhaustion forces her to question what she thought she saw.

Coming in with 491,081 ratings and 35,125 reviews from Goodreads members, The Woman in Cabin 10 is an agreeably intense read for all. Whether the mounting suspense or the sanity of Lo hits well or not, overall, readers agreed this novel was a solid follow-up from Ware's debut novel, if not better.

'The Death of Mrs. Westaway' (2018)

As we creep to the end of this Ware's writing, The Death of Mrs. Westaway ranks in the top with 3.82 stars out of 5. Her fourth mystery novel features all her standard themes of deception and life-altering decisions. These triggers fall to Harriet (Hal) after she receives a letter indicating she's received a life-changing inheritance amount from her deceased grandmother. The only problem, her grandparents died decades before. Even after realizing the mistake, Hal chooses to act and attempt to collect the money to pay off the aggressive loan sharks no matter what it costs her.

The Death of Mrs. Westaway earns its stars from 143,521 ratings and 15,622 reviews. Raters are divided on Hal's character and her decision to deceive, but overall, enjoyed the twists. For many reviewers, they were glad to see a comeback from The Lying Game. While there are plenty of readers who did not enjoy the novel, Ware's loyal fans were pleased with this installment.

'The Turn of the Key' (2019)

Hovering just below 4 stars, The Turn of the Key earned a 3.94 out of 5 stars. Ware's take on The Turn of the Screw by Henry James, this novel finds Rowan writing from prison, desperate for this lawyer to believe her version of a sensationalized case. Rowan details out the events that took place while she was nannying for three young girls at Heatherbrae House in the Scottish Highlands, swearing that she did not kill the little girl as the newspapers and police allege.

RELATED:5 Pieces of Literature We Want Mike Flanagan to Adapt

A slow start, but quick burn, The Turn of the Key received its score from 206,569 ratings and 23,777 Goodreads reviews. For those on the opposite side of the fence on Ware's novel, plot lacked the intensity and psychological elements of her previous works. For Ware's consistent readership, the novel was an excellent modernization of James' tale, the ending twist sealing the deal for an excellent read.

'The It Girl' (2022)

Ware's latest novel is currently sitting with the highest ranking among her seven novels with a score of 3.97 stars out of 5. When Hannah joins Oxford, her first friend is April, the ultimate "it girl." April pulls Hannah into her world, solidifying a tight-knit group of six friends. By the end of the term, April is dead and Hannah's testimony provided the evidence to put a man away for it. A decade later, Hannah's convicted killer is dead in prison and a journalist comes knocking on Hannah's door, changing everything, even who may have killed April.

Only a few weeks into its July 2022 release, readers are reacting positively with 10,865 ratings and 1,958 reviews so far across the Goodreads. Sticking to her style, Ware alternates between past and present with her cast of estranged characters. The novel is significantly longer than her other books and readers have noticed. Time will tell if this will remain Ware's highest rated book.

KEEP READING:5 Recent Book-to-Movie Adaptations With Big Changes That Fans Reject