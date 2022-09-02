After two seasons on Peacock, the single-cam comedy Rutherford Falls has been canceled. Starring Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, and Dustin Milligan, the series proved to be a hit both with critics and audiences alike with a mix of humor and social commentary. Season 2 premiered back on June 16.

Rutherford Falls followed Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding), two lifelong friends who suddenly end up on opposite sides of the same issue when a statue of Nathan's ancestor is set to be removed. Nathan fights for the monument to stay to honor his ancestor's memory while Reagan, a member of the Minishonka tribe, wants it out because of how the ancestor notably attacked her people. Thanks to its status as a comedy series, Season 1 was able to work through the issue in a more light-hearted manner as Nathan came to terms with what his predecessors did through a series of discussions about the issue while Season 2 expanding the conversation beyond statues.

Critics especially loved the comedy for its tactful discussion of a more serious topic while still providing the laughs in spades. It also boasted a production packed with Indigenous creatives in order to properly translate their perspective to screens. Between Sierra Teller Ornelas, Bobby Wilson, Tai Leclaire, Tazbah Chavez, and Michael Greyeyes alongside Schmieding, the series boasted Navajo, Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota, Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux, and Plains Creek people among their ranks. It all came together to form one of the largest Indigenous crews and casts on television today.

Teller Ornelas was a co-creator on the series alongside The Good Place veteran Michael Schur and Helms. Aside from starring, Schmieding also served as a writer on the show with Helms, Teller Ornelas, and Schur executive producing alongside Mike Falbo, David Miner, and Morgan Sackett. For Schmieding in particular, the show served as a breakout opportunity for her, and she'd later go on to appear in several episodes of another Indigenous American-centric series in FX's Reservation Dogs.

This is the second such cancelation a Schur series has suffered over the past year. Previously, he was set to pen the reboot of Field of Dreams under the Peacock banner before that, too, was unceremoniously cut. For NBCUniversal, he's still considered one of the golden geese after working on Parks and Recreations, Brooklynn 99, and the aforementioned Good Place.

Although Rutherford Falls is done, all episodes are currently still available on Peacock. Check out the Season 2 trailer below: