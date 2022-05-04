Peacock has just released new images for Season 2 of Rutherford Falls, along with a release date for the follow-up season to the streaming network's comedy line-up. Season 2 of Rutherford Falls will premiere this June exclusively on Peacock.

Rutherford Falls originally premiered on Peacock in April 2021. The series follows two lifelong friends Nathan Rutherford, played by Ed Helms, and Reagan Wells, played by Jana Schmieding, whose deep bond is tested when their small town is hit with a crisis. Nathan and Reagan soon find themselves on opposing sides of a debate over the location of a statue of Nathan's ancestor, with Reagan struggling to reconcile her friendship with Nathan and her loyalty to the Minishonka Nation. Season 2 will see the pair helping each other through personal and career struggles while also renegotiating the borders of the Native American reservation.

Showrunner, co-creator, writer, and executive producer Sierra Teller Ornelas said of the second season,“’Rutherford Falls’ is back! Get ready to laugh, cry, and swoon. Do people still swoon? Well, they will now! Ed Helms, Mike Schur, and I had an absolute blast making a show that's heartfelt, laugh-out-loud funny, and depicts Native Americans in ways you never see on television. Also, a lot of people get punched/kicked in the face. We hope you enjoy Season 2!"

The new photos give us a glimpse into the quirky antics ahead for the second season, including a look into what looks to be a costume party. It's either that or a lot of clowns and Saw enthusiasts are gathering for a yet undisclosed plot line. Other photos show Reagan and Nathan sitting at a lovely picnic and hanging out on a porch, Edible Arrangement included.

Starring in the series alongside Helms and Schmieding are Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan, Dallas Goldtooth, and Kaniehtiio Horn. Series star Ed Helms serves as co-creator along with Michale Schur and Sierra Teller Ornelas. The series is executive produced by Mike Falbo, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, and Ornelas.

Season 2 of the series will stream exclusively on Peacock. The second season will consist of eight thirty-minute episodes. The second season is set to premiere on June 16, 2022. Until then, however, you can stream the entire first season of the series, now on Peacock. Check out more images below:

