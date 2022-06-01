Peacock has released today the trailer for Season 2 of Rutherford Falls, a comedy about Native rights and tradition starring Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding. With eight 30-minute episodes, Season 2 of Rutherford Falls is set to release this month.

The first season of Rutherford Falls introduced us to Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding), two friends who end up on opposite sides of a critical issue. Reagan wants to remove a historical statue from the city’s center, while Nathan wants it to stay in place since it represents his ancestor. What could be a petty dispute develops into a meaningful discussion about the land rights of Native Americans and reconciliation with our own bloody family history. As the new trailer underlines, Season 2 will deepen the conversation. Reagan keeps working on the Minishonka Nation cultural center, and Nathan tries to come to terms with the fact that his ancestors were colonizers.

The new trailer also shows how Rutherford Falls will keep putting its cast in the funniest situations. In the trailer, Reagan gets into a fistfight during a Halloween party while Nathan rises from a coffin during a funeral, so we can only imagine how they got in the middle of trouble. Season 2 will also see the two friends unite forces to renegotiate the borders of the Native reservation, a process initiated by Tribal Casino C.E.O. Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes).

With one of the biggest Indigenous crews and cast in television, Rutherford Falls is co-created and executive produced by Sierra Teller Ornelas (Navajo), known for her production and writing work for such series as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore. Together with Ornelas, the show's writers' room is also formed by Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux), Bobby Wilson (Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota), Tai Leclaire (Kanien’kehá:ka [Mohawk Nation]/Mi’kmaq), Tazbah Chavez (Nüümü [Bishop Paiute Tribe], Diné [Navajo], San Carlos Apache), and Azie Dungey (Pamunkey).

Starring in the series alongside Helms and Schmieding are Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan, Dallas Goldtooth, and Kaniehtiio Horn. Helms serves as co-creator along with Ornelas and Michale Schur. The series is executive produced by Mike Falbo, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, and Ornelas.

Season 2 of Rutherford Falls is set to premiere on June 16, exclusively on Peacock. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis for Season 2 of Rutherford Falls:

In Season 2 of Peacock’s hit comedy ‘Rutherford Falls’, life-long best buds Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding) help each other tackle work, romance, and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, initiated by Tribal Casino C.E.O. Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes).

