The Peacock streaming service has released the trailer for its new comedy, Rutherford Falls. The trailer focuses on the two main characters of the show — played by Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding — who are trying to help their small town not forget its cultural roots. Helms plays Nathan Rutherford, a descendent of the titular town's founder.

In the trailer, Rutherford fights to keep the founder's historical statue where it is, which happens to be in the middle of a road. Reagan Wells (Schmieding), is dedicated to building a museum inside a casino to honor Native American history, even if the people of Rutherford Falls don’t seem to really care about the subject. The two lifelong friends join forces in order to get their town to care about its historical past.

In addition to the intriguing premise of Rutherford Falls, Peacock has alerted us to the fact that this new comedy has one of the largest Indigenous writer's rooms in television. The writers include co-creator and executive producer Sierra Teller Ornelas (Navajo), known for her production and writing work for such series as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore. Together with Ornelas, the show's writers room is also formed by Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux), Bobby Wilson (Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota), Tai Leclaire (Kanien’kehá:ka [Mohawk Nation]/Mi’kmaq) and Tazbah Chavez (Nüümü [Bishop Paiute Tribe], Diné [Navajo], San Carlos Apache).

Besides Helms and Schmieding, Rutherford Falls' cast also includes Michael Greyeyes (I Know This Much Is True), Jesse Leigh (Heathers) and Dustin Milligan (Schitt's Creek). Helms also acts as co-creator of the series, together with Ornelas and Michael Schur. Schur is one of the creators of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation and was the sole creator of The Good Place. Helms, Schmieding and Schur have worked on some of the greatest sitcoms of the last decade, so Rutherford Falls has some major shoes to fill.

Rutherford Falls is set to premiere on Peacock on April 22. You can watch the Rutherford Falls trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis and poster for Rutherford Falls:

'Rutherford Falls' is a comedy about two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), who find themselves at a crossroads – quite literally – when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call.

