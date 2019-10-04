‘RWBY’ Vol. 7 Trailer Offers a First Look at the Hit Anime’s New Adventure

0

During the official RWBY panel at NYCC yesterday, fans witnessed the world premiere of the Volume 7 trailer. Per press release: RWBY Volume 7 premieres November 2nd on Rooster Teeth. Writer/director Kerry Shawcross also confirmed at the panel that Rooster Teeth has greenlit an additional two volumes of RWBY (Volumes 8 and 9) with more details to be released at a later date.

Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang have fought hard alongside their friends to bring the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas, the northernmost Kingdom in Remnant. However, the futuristic urban-sprawl may hide just as much danger as the Grimm-infested tundra that surrounds it. Enemies and allies will collide as our heroes fight to stop Salem’s forces, but banding together is dangerous when you don’t know who you can trust. Join FIRST to watch episodes early: http://bit.ly/2wf5zPJ

Check out the new trailer for RWBY Vol. 7 below:

About RWBY:

In a world filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, humanity’s hope lies with powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy. Though each may be powerful on their own, these four girls must overcome dark forces and work as a team if they truly hope to become the next generation of Remnant’s protectors. RWBY is the first western-style anime to be distributed in Japan and is produced by Rooster Teeth in Austin, Texas. Rooster Teeth is a pioneering media and entertainment company responsible for some of the biggest online series in history, such as the award-winning and longest-running web series, Red vs. Blue. They also produce the globally acclaimed animated series RWBY, the first western anime series to be distributed in Japan; the award-winning Rooster Teeth Podcast; and Immersion, a reality format that brings video game theory to the real world. Rooster Teeth has a massive global footprint of more than 45 million subscribers to its YouTube Network, 5 million unique monthly visitors to its RoosterTeeth.com hub and 3 million registered community members. The company was founded in 2003, and is a subsidiary of Otter Media, a WarnerMedia company. Discover more at RoosterTeeth.com.

Check out some first-look images of RWBY Vol. 7 below: