Rooster Teeth is producing the first-ever feature-length RWBY film, but the huntsmen and huntresses of the world of Remnant won't be alone. The new spinoff film is made in collaboration with Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and will feature members of the Justice League crossing over for an all-new storyline. Announced during RTX Austin, the film is slated to release in 2023.

Although details of the film are few, it comes after the surprise hit that was the RWBY/Justice League crossover comic that brought everyone's favorite quadfecta of huntresses together with the Justice League for the first time. With writing from Marguerite Bennett and art courtesy of Aneke, Stephanie Pepper, and Emanuela Lupacchino, the miniseries saw alternate universe versions of popular DC characters like Clark Kent, Bruce Wayne, and Diana Prince living on Remnant and forming the Justice League, a team of powerful teenage huntsman and huntresses who meet up with Team RWBY after a string of mysterious disappearances around Remnant. The film is set to expand on that crossover world with an original story from that of the comics.

Created by the late Monty Oum, RWBY follows a group of young huntress trainees, Ruby (Lindsey Jones), Weiss (Kara Eberle), Blake (Arryn Zech), and Yang (Barbara Dunkelman) who attend Beacon Academy. They hope to become full-fledged huntresses and help protect the world from the monsters known as the Grimm. Since its original release back in 2013, the series has been a viral hit with eight volumes of the show currently available to stream as well as spinoffs, manga and book adaptations, games, and more. A ninth volume of the series is on the way for early 2023 and also received a teaser during RTX Austin.

Image via WarnerMedia

RELATED: 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Sets Digital Release Date

The RWBY/Justice League crossover film will see the crew behind the web series jump over for the production. RWBY is directed by Kerry Shawcross who's joined by Miles Luna, Kiersi Burkhart, and Eddy Rivas in writing. Rooster Teeth Animation produced the series with Shawcross and Rooster Teeth co-founders Matt Hullum and Burnie Burns on as individual producers. Laura Yates serves as the supervising producer for the series.

It's a good time to be a RWBY fan as the franchise also has its latest spinoff, an anime series titled RWBY: Ice Queendom arriving shortly on July 3. During RTX, a new trailer also dropped for RWBY: Arrowfell, a new side-scrolling action game from WayForward and Arc System Works that promises "an untold canon RWBY adventure." The game is slated for fall 2022.

RWBY is available to stream on Crunchyroll or Rooster Teeth's website. Check out the announcement below.