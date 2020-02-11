3 New ‘RWBY’-Related Series in the Works from Rooster Teeth Animation

It’s been a busy year for RWBY–even though we’re only halfway through February–but it’s about to get even busier for the world-famous franchise. The animated series from Rooster Teeth just concluded its seventh volume earlier this month with more adventures for Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang to come later this year. But fans will get to enjoy even more RWBY before then … three times as much!

RWBY lead producer Laura Yates, who was most recently in charge of post-production for all things Rooster Teeth Animation, shared some exciting news on the company’s official blog. That news included an expansion of the franchise with new projects aimed specifically at FIRST members, which might also entice RWBY fans to check out the exclusive membership and its perks. In the blog post, Yates briefly described the three new RWBY spinoffs that are in the works:

The first, intended to arrive later this spring, RT will be launching a behind-the-scenes talk show hosted by Kerry Shawcross, exclusively for FIRST members. There’s no official name for it yet, but fans are more than welcome to share their own ideas in the blog’s comments. The new show is described as giving “insight into how CRWBY brings the series to life each season, and what inspires them as artists.”

Next up, slated to arrive later this year, is another FIRST exclusive: A live-action series that sees Rooster Teeth Animation members (and special guests) diving into a RWBY-inspired Dungeons & Dragons campaign set in the fictional, fan-favorite world of Remnant. (There may be some related merch on the way to the RT store, so keep an eye out!)

Finally, RTA is “in the early stages of development on a handful of new animated shorts featuring original RWBY fairy tales.” These spinoff shorts will have a different look to them, intended to be 2D animation with mixed media. The unnamed shorts were conceived as the sorts of fairy tales that Yang and Ruby’s father Taiyang might have told the girls at bedtime. This series is also expected to arrive later this year as a FIRST exclusive.

Yates also teased that their team is working on both fan-specific content for the Rooster Teeth faithful, but also Volume 8 of the hit series, which arrives this fall.