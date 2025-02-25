Ryan Bergara has found his next film role. According to Deadline, the popular internet personality has joined the cast of Trüebadour, an upcoming story about a company that introduces a device that creates stories with the use of artificial intelligence. Everything will change once the device doesn't act in the way that it's supposed to. Trüebadour will be directed by Jennifer Zhang, the filmmaker who previously worked on Charon. The themes the project will deal with appear to be very relevant to the current landscape of the entertainment industry.

Ryan Bergara became popular on the internet thanks to his work on projects such as BuzzFeed Unsolved and Ghost Files. The artist changed the landscape of the analysis of true crime and unsolved mysteries online with his intelligent remarks and charismatic personality. Bergara often works with Shane Madej. Ryan Bergara joins Mark Fischbach, better known as Markiplier, in a recent trend that has allowed experienced content creators to be directly involved with the mainstream entertainment industry. Fischbach recently worked with Prime Video on the development of The Edge of Sleep. Trüebadour will be a major test for Bergara, considering how it will be the performer's first lead acting role.

The cast of Trüebadour will also include Kevin Krider, Gina Su, Matt Gottlieb and Tom Herrick. Krider has recently appeared in Trigger Happy and Bling Empire, with his charismatic personality serving as a great match for the comedic tone of the projects the actor has taken on. Gina Su starred in an adventure titled Trapped in the Rocky Mountains last year. Trüebadour could become the biggest project of these performers' careers. If the team behind the sci-fi thriller play their cards right, the movie could change the trajectory of all the talent involved.

Jamie Lee Curtis Will Executive Produce 'Trüebadour'