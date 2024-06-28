The Big Picture Mattson Tomlin and Ryan Coogler will adapt "A Vicious Circle" into a feature film for Universal.

The comic follows two assassins with a time-travel affliction, jumping through different eras.

Coogler is also working on a period vampire film and producing the MCU's Ironheart series.

Terminator Zero showrunner Mattson Tomlin has another time-travel project in the works - and Ryan Coogler is on board, as well. The duo will adapt the BOOM! Studios comic book A Vicious Circle into a feature film, with Tomlin writing the script and Coogler producing. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that the adaptation has landed at Universal.

A Vicious Circle, by Tomlin and artist Lee Bermejo, which is definitely not to be confused with the 1994 Jennifer Jason Leigh-starring Dorothy Parker biopic Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle, had its first graphic novel published in 2022; a second part was published last year, and the third and final part is expected in stores this summer. It features two rival assassins who both have a strange affliction - every time they kill someone, they're hurled into a different time period. Sometimes it's the New Orleans of the 1950s. Sometimes it's a cyberpunk-tinged 22nd-century Tokyo. Sometimes it's the Cretaceous era, when dinosaurs ruled the Earth. But whatever happens, these two rivals are going to find each other, and one - or both - will get his revenge. Tomlin is a hot commodity in Hollywood right now. In addition to the animated Terminator Zero, which will debut on Netflix in August, he is writing the adaptation for BRZRKR, a comic co-created by Keanu Reeves; The Batman Part II with Matt Reeves; and the Game of Thrones spinoff Aegon’s Conquest.

What Else Is Ryan Coogler Working On Right Now?

Coogler is currently at work directing his as-yet-untitled period vampire film, which will star Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, and Lola Kirke. Coogler is also producing the MCU Ironheart series for Disney+, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero Riri Williams, who made her cinematic debut in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which Coogler directed. MCU maestro Kevin Feige recently revealed that Ironheart has completed filming; it does not yet have a release date. Last year, he produced the basketball documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated. Coogler also has a reboot of the classic supernatural conspiracy thriller The X-Files in the works.

Coogler will produce A Vicious Circle under his Proximity Films banner; Proximity’s Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler will also produce, as will Boom!’s president of development Stephen Christy. Rebecca Cho and Zetra Evans will executive produce for Proximity, as will Boom!’s Adam Yoelin. Mette Norkjaer will co-produce.

A Vicious Circle is in development, and does not yet have a release date, a director, or a cast. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.