The Big Picture Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan are collaborating on a secretive new movie, independent of the Creed and Black Panther franchises.

The duo previously worked together on Fruitvale Station, which launched Coogler's career as a director.

The untitled project is currently seeking a distributor and no details about the story have been released.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan are set to reunite for yet another movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The next project from the duo that brought Killmonger to life in the Black Panther franchise is said to be extremely secretive. Since the concept for the film was independently created through Coogler's production company, the untitled movie is currently looking for a buyer to distribute it. In the meantime, this means that the creative minds behind Donnie Creed's story are working on another collaboration, after spending the last decade involved in major franchises.

The Creed franchise began in 2015 when Adonis (played by Michael B. Jordan) was introduced as a struggling light heavyweight boxer who looks for Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) to improve his technique. The spinoff was incredibly successful, leading to the production of Creed II and last year's Creed III. Donnie's journey would take him to face opponents such as Ricky Conlan (Tony Bellew), Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), and Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors), turning him into a respected boxer by the time the trilogy concluded. A fourth Creed film is currently in development, but it's unrelated to the new project Coogler and Jordan are working on.

When it comes to their time together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Coogler and Jordan worked on the Black Panther franchise, where the actor stepped into the shoes of Erik Stevens. Known as Killmonger, the antagonist planned to introduce Wakanda's technology and resources to the outside world while taking over other countries. T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) eventually stopped him, killing his cousin in their climatic battle at the end of the first movie. Jordan reprised the role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during one of Shuri's (Letitia Wright) visions.

Coogler and Jordan's First Collaboration

Before working together on the Creed and Black Panther franchises, Coogler and Jordan collaborated on Fruitvale Station, a biographical drama about the life and death of Oscar Grant, a victim of police brutality. As Coogler's directorial debut, the film featured performances from Kevin Durand and Octavia Spencer, while also being nominated for several awards. The movie would launch Coogler's career, letting studios know that he was the right person to helm bigger projects in the future. Time will tell what Jordan and Coogler are up to next, as no details regarding the premise of their next story were given.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T'Challa. Release Date November 9, 2022 Director Ryan Coogler Cast Martin Freeman , Angela Bassett , Danai Gurira , Winston Duke , Lupita Nyong'O , Daniel Kaluuya Main Genre Superhero Writers Joe Robert Cole , Ryan Coogler

Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are currently available for streaming on Disney+.

