It's been barely 24 hours since the first trailer for Sinners was released, and now the movie's star and director are keeping the promotion going. The official Sinners X account unveiled a new promo for the upcoming film which shows star Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler celebrating their fifth collaboration together, and also dropped some behind-the-scenes footage of production. The newly-released footage shows Coogler behind the camera filming while Jordan goofs off, and then quickly shifts to a much more serious tone as Jordan appears to be getting into character. Coogler and Jordan have proven to be one of the best up-and-coming director/actor duos in all of Hollywood, and with five collaborations under their belt already and both of them still very young, there's ample room for their partnership to continue to flourish.

Jordan has worked with other directors in his career, but Coogler has not directed a project without Michael B. Jordan, and Sinners will continue this trend. The two first teamed up for Fruitvale Station in 2013, which saw Coogler make his directorial debut with the true crime biopic which Jordan stars in alongside Kevin Durand and Octavia Spencer. They also worked together two years later on Creed, the sequel set within the Rocky universe that also sees Sylvester Stallone return and reprise his role as Rocky Balboa. After that, they both worked together on Black Panther and the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which are two of the highest-rated Marvel movies in the franchise.

What Is Next for Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan?

If you're thinking, "Surely Ryan Coogler's next movie won't also have Michael B. Jordan," well, you'd be wrong. Coogler has already been tapped to direct Wrong Answer, the upcoming action flick that follows a math teacher in Atlanta who comes under fire after altering his student's test scores to get extra funding. Only one actor has been confirmed to star in the movie, and that's Michael B. Jordan. The film is based on the New Yorker article written by Rachel Aviv, and Ta-Nehisi Coates will pen the screenplay.

Sinners premieres in theaters on March 7, 2025.

