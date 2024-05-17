The Big Picture Ryan Coogler's untitled vampire thriller is the only 2025 movie being shot on IMAX film cameras.

Christopher Nolan is a leading advocate for IMAX film technology, known for pushing the boundaries of cinematic experiences.

IMAX film offers superior image quality, a wider field of view, and enhances the cinematic scale and audience engagement.

IMAX has released their slate of 2025 films and, while there's a comprehensive and exciting list of big films set to come out on the premium format next year, Collider has learned that only one of them is actually shooting using IMAX film cameras. The currently untitled thriller film directed by Ryan Coogler and featuring Michael B. Jordan will be utilizing the full power of IMAX cameras during the making of the film. The pair are no strangers to using the format, with Coogler shooting portions of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on IMAX-certified cameras, and Jordan, making his directorial debut on Creed III, shooting the fighting scenes on IMAX cameras to enhance the big fight feel.

IMAX film technology has been embraced by some of the most visionary directors in the film industry, known for its unparalleled image quality and immersive experience. Among these directors, Christopher Nolan stands out as a prominent advocate and user of IMAX film. Known for his meticulous attention to detail and innovative storytelling, Nolan has consistently pushed the boundaries of the cinematic experience. His use of IMAX cameras has become a hallmark of his filmmaking style, enhancing the visual and emotional impact of his movies.

Nolan's groundbreaking use of IMAX film began with The Dark Knight in 2008. This was the first major motion picture to feature significant sequences shot with IMAX cameras. The stunning aerial shots of Gotham City and the thrilling action scenes, such as the iconic opening bank heist, showcased the immersive power of IMAX, setting a new standard for action films. With Inception in 2010, Nolan continued to experiment with IMAX technology, even if he didn't shoot in it, using it to capture the film's complex and visually stunning dreamscapes. The larger format allowed for breathtakingly detailed and expansive visuals, particularly in the film's gravity-defying action sequences and intricate set pieces.

In 2014, Interstellar saw Nolan leveraging IMAX film to depict the vastness of space and the beauty of otherworldly landscapes. The use of IMAX cameras provided audiences with an unparalleled sense of scale and immersion, making the cosmic journey feel more real and awe-inspiring. In Dunkirk (2017), Nolan used IMAX film to create an intense and immersive wartime experience. The film's gripping aerial dogfights, vast beach scenes, and claustrophobic naval sequences were all enhanced by the clarity and scope of IMAX, drawing viewers into the harrowing reality of World War II.

Nolan's 2020 film Tenet continued his tradition of utilizing IMAX technology to deliver mind-bending visuals and complex action sequences. The film's intricate choreography, time-bending effects, and large-scale set pieces were all captured with the enhanced resolution and immersive quality that only IMAX film can provide. And in 2023, Nolan released his masterpiece, Oppenheimer, for which he was involved in the invention of new cameras just for the format, allowing him to shoot in black and white. With his preference for displaying films on 70MM, Nolan has cemented himself as the King of IMAX, and it's in his footsteps that Coogler, and many others, will attempt to follow.

What Are the Benefits of IMAX Film?

IMAX film offers numerous advantages that elevate the cinematic experience far beyond what standard formats can achieve. One of the primary benefits is its superior image quality. IMAX film captures images at a significantly higher resolution, resulting in incredibly detailed and sharp visuals. This enhanced clarity brings out the subtleties and intricacies of each frame, making the viewing experience especially immersive on large IMAX screens. Additionally, the greater dynamic range of IMAX film captures more detail in both the brightest and darkest areas of a scene, resulting in richer, more vivid images with deeper contrast and more realistic lighting.

Another significant advantage of IMAX film is its larger physical size, which allows for a wider field of view and greater immersion. This wider field of view makes it possible to capture more of the scene in a single frame, which is particularly beneficial for epic landscapes, action sequences, and grand set pieces. The sheer size and detail of IMAX film draw audiences deeper into the story, filling more of their peripheral vision and making them feel like they are part of the action.

IMAX film also has a significant impact on the cinematic scale and audience engagement. It is perfect for capturing large-scale scenes and epic moments, enhancing the sense of grandeur and making blockbuster movies feel even more spectacular. Filmmakers often choose IMAX film to fully realize their creative vision, as the format allows for unique framing and visual storytelling that cannot be achieved with standard film. The increased resolution and image quality of IMAX films allow audiences to see finer details, drawing them deeper into the narrative and increasing their emotional engagement. Films shot entirely on IMAX film maintain a consistent visual quality throughout, providing a seamless viewing experience that maintains the audience’s immersion from start to finish.

