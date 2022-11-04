There’s no denying that Marvel movies are huge. While we as spectators can witness that greatness translated onto the big screen, sometimes we get a better sense of how big the franchise is when we look at box office numbers, budgets, and behind-the-scenes documentaries — not to mention the countless names we see on the screen while we wait for the post-credits scenes. It’s safe to say that not many people get hit with that intensity as much as each installment’s director, and that includes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s boss Ryan Coogler.

During an interview with Collider, Coogler sat down with our own Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub to talk about the future. For the past six years or so, the filmmaker has been buried neck-deep into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having directed and written 2018’s Black Panther, scrapping the script of the sequel after Chadwick Boseman’s sudden death in 2020, and getting back in the director’s chair for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. So now that the new movie is done, what’s next? Black Panther 3 or a calmer, small-budget project?

“I'm a husband and a dad now, so I'm trying to live a long time, you know what I'm saying? And I hope to work a long time. And I love making movies, it fills me with a sense of joy that I hope every human can find in their life. And I hope can maintain that joy and make more things of various sizes. But truth be told, like right now, I'm just focusing on ['Black Panther'] and getting this done, because it's still a lot of work to do before this comes out to the world. And once that's over, I'm going to sit and think about what's next.”

Ryan Coogler's and Other Directors' Tenure at Marvel Studios

One thing that can’t be ignored is the ill-kept behind-the-scenes secret that Marvel Studios puts a lot of pressure on its directors. The company’s known for sticking to strict visual and narrative styles, which ends up squashing a director’s vision and has driven away big names like Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), Edgar Wright (Baby Driver), and Alan Taylor (The Many Saints of Newark). Coogler had to take on that pressure pretty early in his career.

After making his feature film directorial debut with award-winning drama Fruitvale Station, he brought Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) back to the big screen with Creed, and then it was Marvel time. Even though the celebrated director is looking forward to relaxing and spending quality time with his family, he won’t be gone long: Coogler is attached to the direct action-adventure Wrong Answer and the TV series Scenes for Minors, based on his own experience growing up. On top of that, Coogler also produces a slate of titles for the upcoming years, including Marvel Studios’ new series Ironheart, a documentary on Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, and several other projects.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on November 11. Look for our full interview with Ryan Coogler soon.