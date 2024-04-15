The Big Picture Casting for Ryan Coogler's vampire film includes renowned faces like Hailee Steinfeld and Delroy Lindo.

Production of the supernatural thriller has begun in New Orleans, shrouded in mystery, with a possible period setting.

Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson will collaborate with Coogler on the untitled project, set to release in 2025.

Casting for Ryan Coogler's next film, an untitled supernatural thriller had boiled over in recent weeks with the addition of several faces to the project. After the recent additions of Hailee Steinfeld who portrays Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, and Delroy Lindo, reportedly as the upcoming project's "musical element", Coogler's vampire film which will see him reignite his partnership with Michael B. Jordan, has begun filming in New Orleans. This latest project from Coogler at Warner Bros. is shrouded in mystery and signifies yet another collaboration between Jordan and Coogler worked together on projects such as Black Panther and Creed series, to brilliant success.

News of the cameras rolling on Coogler's mystery film comes from the depths of social media where cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, - who has worked with Coogler previously, with the pair bringing creative value to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - posted a cryptic message on Instagram revealing the start of production. Arkapaw's post features the director of photography holding a clapperboard with the image captioned, "get ready." Adding to all the secrecy that surrounds the film, a working title or perhaps, the actual title of the film, has been obscured by a row of black hearts in Arkapaw's image.

Official details regarding the film are pretty rare, with official sources, including Coogler himself not commenting on speculations. However, according to previous reports, the film is a supernatural thriller which is believed to be set in the Jim Crow-era South and possibly involves a flavor of both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions. So basically, till we are otherwise dispproved, we are set for a vampires versus Klan showdown of some sort. Jordan and Coogler have enjoyed a good working relationship as previously mentioned with Jordan has starrin in multiple movies under Coogler's supervision, including his 2013 debut, Fruitvale Station, 2015’s Creed, and 2018’s Black Panther where he took on the role of Killmonger. For this next film, Jordan is expected to star in dual roles as twin vampire brothers.

The Crestive Team for the Mysterious Thriller Is Stacked

Close

Essentially, most details regarding this project have been locked up tight in a coffin somewhere. Coogler, however, is writing and will also produce alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. The two-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker will also rekindle his working relationship with Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, whose latest Academy gong came for Best Original Score for his work on Oppenheimer. Göransson, Rebecca Cho, and Will Greenfield will serve as the film's executive producers. While some might safely assume that Jordan's twin vampire brothers are on the right side of racial history on this one, Jack O'Connell was previously unveiled as the feature's villain.

Coogler's mystery film is set to open in theaters on March 7, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.