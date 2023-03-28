For fans of the 1990s hit The X-Files, the truth may definitely still be "out there." Five years after wrapping seasons 10 and 11 of the series, there seems to be new talk around a reboot. According to original series creator, Chris Carter, Creed and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is looking to be at the helm of this new project.

The new take on the series, which Carter refers to as a "remount," is an apparent departure from the proposed The X-Files: Albuquerque, an animated comedy spinoff which Carter was slated to produce in 2020. Talks around the new series described the show's premise as a group of misfits who take on cases too ridiculous even for original X-Files protagonists, Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. The show about the X-Files B-Team, as it were, had a pilot script written by Paradise PD's Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko, who were also attached to executive produce.

In a recent interview with On the Coast's Gloria Macarenko, however, Carter remarked, "I just spoke to a young man... Ryan Coogler... who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So he's got his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory." The "remount" and the involvement of Coogler, who made his directorial debut with 2013's Fruitvale Station, seem to promise a greater emphasis on inclusivity, a welcome change for a show that, in the '90s, relied on racist stereotypes to represent multicultural themes and people of color.

Few Details on Coogler's Reimagining Exist

There is no indication whether the series would share the original series' title or whether any of the '90s cast would return, but it seems that a complete and more contemporary reboot would be the likely way to reimagine the story of two FBI agents investigating unexplained phenomena. The series is no stranger to variations. The original series aired on FOX from 1993 to 2002, with new leads joining stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson for the last two seasons. X-Files also spun off two movies and two continuation seasons from 2016 to 2018.

No other details, including comments from Coogler, are available at this time. Check out a trailer for Coogler's lastest project, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, below: