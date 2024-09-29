Ryan Edwards reportedly has a brood of children. The ​​​​Teen Mom star became known on 16 and Pregnant when his then girlfriend, Maci Bookout, was pregnant in high school. The two share son Bentley together. Now, it is rumored that Edwards has five children that he is not taking care of, according to his estranged wife. Mackenzie Standifer is the mother to two of Edwards' children - son Jagger and daughter Stella. Recently, she went online to talk about Edwards and claimed that he fathered a secret child in 2014 and that his now girlfriend, Amanda Conner, is pregnant with his child. It also got the attention of Edwards' mother, Jen Edwards.

Standifer took to Instagram to write comments about Edwards. "The two are in the middle of a divorce." She wrote “You have 5 kids. Please take care of them.” She claimed that Edwards family covered up for him with his other child and many believe that Conner is pregnant after she posted a video on TikTok that seemingly had an ultrasound hanging on the fridge behind her. In the comment section, Standifer continued to spread the rumors about her ex.

“Is it mature? No. Am I sorry? Also no. Justice for the kids against a family that covers up and intimidates women who are in unfortunate circumstances with the money and connections they possess in an attempt to save face for TEN YEARS!” she wrote. When a fan asked for clarification on her saying he had five kids, Standifer responded by claiming NDAs kept the truth out. "NDAs, money and connections cover a lot of transgressions.”

Ryan Edwards' Mom Isn't Happy About This

The Ashley reached out to Edwards' mother to ask her about the situation. Standifer alleged that Edwards' parents were paying the woman who allegedly had his child upwards of $950 dollars a month and that a paternity test was done to confirm that Edwards did father the child in 2014. According to Jen, that is not the case. When asked about paying child support and the alleged child, she told the outlet claimed none of it was true. “Absolutely not!” Jen told The Ashley.

Standifer allegedly only recently found out about Edwards' rumored fourth child, the news reportedly not coming up during their marriage together. She did state, however, that he was not financially supporting the kids they share together. “If someone talks to him can they let him know his kids need school shoes."

You can see Edwards on Teen Mom.

