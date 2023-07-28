In preparation for writing this article, I kept thinking how much of a shame it was that Ryan Gosling's All Good Things came out in 2010, several years before the sensational HBO documentary The Jinx. The Andrew Jarecki-directed docuseries about convicted serial murderer Robert Durst is an absolute jaw-dropper, especially with its twist ending. It could have been a great piece of research for Gosling to get deeper into the mind of the mercurial killer. However, even without it, Gosling turned in an unsettlingly phenomenal performance as the real-life murderer.

Even having seen the real-life story of Durst unfold on the news over the years and knowing what we do now about the New York real estate family black sheep, Gosling's performance is still terrifically twisted and Jarecki is behind the camera for the feature film as well. He manages to capture the very particular idiosyncrasies and mannerisms of the oddball killer perfectly. With Gosling getting positive reviews for his role as Ken in the summer blockbuster Barbie, we thought we'd revisit his role in All Good Things which is the polar opposite of the blissfully oblivious Ken. His portrayal of Durst is unsettling, smart, and utterly diabolical.

What Is 'All Good Things' About?

For legal reasons (we imagine), the name Robert Durst is switched out for "David Marks" in All Good Things, but make no mistake, this movie is very much the true story of one Robert Alan Durst, the idiosyncratic odd man out of his family's vast Manhattan real estate empire. David Marks is a man who is passed over as the heir to his father Sanford/Seymour Marks's (Frank Langella) massive business. He then spirals into a life of darkness that ends up with the murder of three people from 1971 to 2003, including his wife Kathleen McCormick (Kirsten Dunst) who plays her under the name of "Katherine McCarthy." He would escape justice for her murder and the murder of two more people in Texas and California for close to 40 years before being found guilty of murder.

Who Was Robert Durst?

In the movie, after marrying Katherine in the early 1970s, David reluctantly goes into the family business and tries to have a normal life. Their problems start almost immediately when David admits to his wife that he doesn't want to have kids. Gosling is really spot on as a detached husband who wants to be regular, but his various mental issues have left him unsuited for a lofty position of power and influence; most notably, having witnessed the suicide of his mother who leaped to her death while he was still a young boy. He fears the commitment of children and inflicting the same kind of damage on his kids, which is a curious paradox seeing as how he exhibits clear narcissistic and selfish behaviors. You wouldn't think he would be terribly concerned with the emotional well-being of others, particularly his own potential offspring.

Gosling is eerily distant and aloof very much like the Durst that we see in The Jinx. He is unable to form close relationships with other people because of what would turn out to be sociopathic psychopathy. Who better to play a wolf in sheep's clothing than Gosling, right? And Durst/David is a very dangerous man in All Good Things, even if he appears somewhat normal on the exterior. The haunting score of the film also accentuates a foreboding harbinger of what he will become as he struggles to maintain the facade of normalcy. There are several instances where Gosling mimics Durst's tendency to mumble things aloud to himself, just like he would at the end of The Jinx, leaving audiences gobsmacked.

Ryan Gosling Nails His Portrayal of Robert Durst

As David grows more and more frustrated with the life he has been forced into, he and Kathleen grow apart. When she is accepted to medical school, and he is still trying to stand on the shoulders of his father's legacy, things take an ominous turn that would culminate with the first murder he would commit, but elude justice for over four decades. Gosling's portrayal of a man losing his grip on what little stability he has in his life is a great turn for the actor who hadn't done this kind of quiet intensity in a movie before. There is a palpable anger and rage boiling within Gosling's reserved demeanor that is occasionally unleashed on his wife.

When she decides to leave, David will go to extreme measures to prevent it, including murder. Gosling is extremely and disturbingly easy to believe as a sociopathic killer, and after she turns up missing, there is little doubt that she won't be found alive and even less doubt around who had a hand in it — but proving it is a different matter. The Dursts/Marks have very deep pockets and a reputation to protect. After she files for divorce before going missing in 1982, Seymour tells his son, "You're a very weak man, David." David replies that he is just like his father now (as a widower) in a chilling moment that serves as a pivot point into the next murder charge. Kathleen Marks/Kathleen McCormick remained a missing person for decades.

What Happened to Robert Durst in Real Life?

At the time All Good Things was made, Durst was still a free man living in Florida. But soon, the law would catch up to him, and in 2021, the then sickly and gaunt 72-year-old man was convicted and sentenced to life for the murder of his good friend Susan Berman. He would also be charged in the disappearance of his wife some 40 years prior but died of cancer in prison before he could be sentenced for his crime. Gosling's spine-tingling rendition of a pariah who never recovers from witnessing his mother's suicide is a welcome departure for the typically charming performer and is an excellent reminder that he can go as dark and twisted as you want him to and then go play a character like Ken in Barbie without a hitch.