Editor's Note: The below contains full spoilers for Barbie.As silly as it may sound, Ryan Gosling's performance as "just Ken" from Greta Gerwig's smash hit Barbie is genuinely Oscar-worthy. In fact, Gosling's performance as Ken is actually so good that it could almost be considered a flaw in the rest of the film. Ken spends pretty much the entire second half of the film as the main antagonist, and while what he clearly represents is a serious topic, Gosling is just so gosh darn entertaining that we can't help but love him while also hating him.

With awards season just around the corner, the prospect of Barbie getting Academy Awards recognition is certainly possible, though not necessarily probable. While yes, a bone is thrown at films based on IPs sometimes, such as Top Gun: Maverick, Joker, and Black Panther, the big-budget blockbusters aren't often recognized. That should change with Barbie, which is worthy of a Best Supporting Actor nod and could also be the film that earns Gosling a long-overdue Oscar.

Ken Is Seduced by the Patriarchy in 'Barbie'

So, how does Ken factor into the story of Barbie? Well, even though he's supposed to be the Beach Ken to Margot Robbie's Stereotypical Barbie, Ryan Gosling's character could be considered Confused Ken. He's a dopey jock who is head over heels in love with Barbie, though is also constantly mocked by his fellow Kens and resents himself for not being able to "Beach" properly. Even worse for the morose-yet-selfish Ken doll, Barbie does not share the same feelings that he has for her but still appreciates him as a friend.

The incredibly meta-comedy sees Barbie and Ken embark on a trip from Barbieland to the real world, hoping to find Barbie's doll owner and stop her from becoming an existential, cellulite-having stick in the mud. This road trip was supposed to be just Barbie, but Ken sneaks into the car to help her out. She reluctantly agrees, and the two see the real world is not the perfect utopia they were led to believe it is — at least, for Barbie, it isn't, as she's consistently catcalled and demeaned by just about every male who passes by her. Ken, however, sees that men appear to be the dominant gender in the real world and quickly hurls himself into researching this so-called "patriarchy."

When Ken returns to Barbieland, he shares his newfound knowledge of the patriarchy with his fellow Kens. They essentially conduct a passive-aggressive takeover of Barbieland, where the various Barbies become mindless slaves and the Kens slowly destroy the population with toxic masculinity. The Barbies are almost completely dissuaded from stopping this patriarchal coup, but they are able to exploit the Kens' greatest weapon — inflated ego. By making them jealous of each other, the Kens engage in an epic final battle/dance number, which distracts them long enough for the Barbies to preserve their constitution. While they have a long road to earning their forgiveness, hopefully, the Kens will learn that they are "Kenough."

As Funny as Ken Is, the Themes of 'Barbie' Are No Laughing Matter

Barbie is overall an incredibly lighthearted and fun movie that isn't intended to be taken too seriously. However, just because a film is lighthearted doesn't mean it can't touch on serious issues. At its core, Barbie is a very gender-charged story, and that's especially clear with Ken. It's no secret that today's world, especially when it comes to the internet, is filled with people (predominantly straight white males) who feel that men should always be the dominant gender in society, perpetuating an idea that men need to exert authority through any means necessary to garner respect. Many prominent right-wing influencers and commentators, who we won't dignify by mentioning here, have made an entire business out of viewing men as the superior gender and blaming women and non-binary individuals for the world's problems, creating various communities where sexism, racism, transphobia, and more runs rampant.

Ken from Barbie clearly symbolizes what happens when these ideals seduce down-on-their-luck men. Ken isn't necessarily a horrible person or a woman-hater. He's somebody who feels he's been dealt a bad hand in life (despite being phenomenally privileged) and wants guidance on how to fix it. The idea of a world where every man is revered certainly sounds exciting to people with this same mindset, but in practice, it almost always leads to a culture of toxic masculinity that causes more harm than good. The fact that many of these same right-wing influencers and commentators are throwing forty-minute-long temper tantrums online shows that this explicit message is rubbing some of these so-called "anti-woke" activists the wrong way.

Ryan Gosling Is Overdue for an Oscar Win

Gosling has appeared in so many Oscar-worthy roles throughout his long career, though he's only been nominated a total of two times. The first was for his performance as a drug-addicted yet beloved high school teacher in Half Nelson, which is up there with The Notebook as one of the most important films of his early career. Gosling then got his second Oscar nod for La La Land, where he turned up that famous Hollywood charm and proved himself as a competent singer and dancer. Though that's really only scratching the surface of the many great performances from Gosling that have made him a household name, with others including Blue Valentine, Drive, The Ides of March, The Big Short, The Nice Guys, Blade Runner 2049, First Man, and more.

Gosling has reached the point in his career where he's more than deserving of an Oscar win let alone regular nominations. Would he win at the 2024 Academy Awards? Honestly, it's too early to call, and he'll likely have stiff competition with potential contenders being Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer and Robert DeNiro for Killers of the Flower Moon. Even if he doesn't win, Gosling's nomination would mean many potential new precedents for the award show, including but not limited to being a big win for blockbuster comedies.

Barbie is in theaters now.