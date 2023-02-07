Triggr Warning: The following references violence and abuse.Ryan Gosling is the romantic heartthrob of a generation. While fans of independent cinema may have first fallen in love with him thanks to his quirky performance in Lars and the Real Girl, it was the tremendous box office success of his heartbreaking romance The Notebook that put Ryan Gosling’s romantic charisma on the world stage. The Notebook is hardly one of Gosling’s best films, but it left a major cultural footmark due to its tragic ending. It was an ending that many viewers thought of nearly a decade later when Gosling co-starred alongside Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle’s musical masterpiece La La Land, another story that ends on a melancholy note. Both films may end sadly, but they’re ultimately heartwarming and enjoyable stories; the same could not be said about Gosling’s devastating performance in Blue Valentine.

What Is 'Blue Valentine' About?

Blue Valentine is in the running for the most depressing movie ever made, and it certainly does not make for a cheerful viewing during the Valentine’s Day season. Derek Cianfrance’s romantic drama explores the relationship between the doctoral student Cindy Heller (Michelle Williams) and the high school dropout Dean Pereira (Gosling) in a nonlinear fashion; kaleidoscopic snippets from their years together are intertwined throughout, showing moments of utter heartbreak right after a happy memory. Things start to get even more emotionally grueling when the film introduces the couple’s daughter, Frankie (Faith Wladyka), who forces them to face hard questions about their future together.

Although many audiences view Ryan Gosling purely as a heartthrob, he’s shown a much darker, brutal side in films like Drive and The Place Beyond the Pines. It’s hard to characterize Dean as the same type of anti-hero as the ones that Gosling portrayed in those films, but he’s certainly a deeply flawed character that simultaneously we want to root for. Blue Valentine plays an elegant game with its audience; there are moments when it becomes clear that they are not suited for each other, which are followed by the couple at their most joyous and tender. The subtle work that Gosling and Williams do transforms Blue Valentine into one of the most nakedly honest films about love ever made.

'Blue Valentine's Story Structure Sets it Apart

It’s hard to navigate Blue Valentine through a traditional analysis due to its structure, which is part of the genius of Cianfrance’s structure. To show this story in a traditional way would lead to a typical rise and fall storyline that we’ve seen in countless other “doomed romance” stories before. Those films force us to look at the end of the relationship as its totality, even if it’s clear that a couple is much more than their worst moments together. Cianfrance asks more probing questions by exploring the story out-of-order. Do Dean and Cindy truly love each other, and is that enough for them to sustain a relationship? Are there flaws enough to end something that has brought them both so much joy? If their relationship is to end, was it worth anything, and does that cast a shadow over the happier times that they had together?

We’re forced to ask these questions throughout due to the inventive editing. An early sequence shows Cindy at work, where she’s overwhelmed in a chaotic doctoral office trying to create a sense of order; while she’s studying hard and spending sleepless nights preparing for her pre-med classes, she also has to work for a living and get experience on the job. Cindy is treated with a barricade of problems; she’s in an abusive relationship with her boyfriend Bobby (Mike Vogel), who ejaculates inside her without her consent, forcing her to have an uncomfortable conversation with her own doctor. It seems like absolutely nothing can go right, and Dean appears as a voice of warmth and comfort. Now working at a moving company, Dean shows Cindy the compassion that she doesn’t find at home, and even gets her to laugh for the first time in years when he sings a goofy banjo song.

A scene like this would generally indicate a sense of kindness that could never be diminished, but it’s followed by scenes of Dean at his most unforgivable. In an inverse of his quiet, haplessly charming personality during their early encounters, Dean aggressively invades Cindy’s workplace in a state of rage, and even physically assaults her supervisor Dr. Feinberg (Ben Shenkman). It’s appalling and insulting to her dignity, but it also forces the audience to question what moments led to this point.

'Blue Valentine' Told an Honest Love Story & the MPAA Responded With NC-17

Blue Valentine is an incredibly brave film, and it remains one of the few mainstream American films in the last two decades to be released theatrically with an NC-17 rating; it's unfortunate that the MPAA seems to condemn films with honest, respectful depictions of intimacy, yet let hyper-violent and disturbing films pass by with an R-Rating. Nonetheless, Blue Valentine explores the difficult conversations that a couple has during their marriage. In one of the most heartwarming moments, Dean aides Cindy during an abortion for a child she knows is not his; when she decides to keep the baby, Dean’s genuine excitement about being a father shows no signs of the toxic jealousy that he would have later on.

The moment that likely pushed Blue Valentine into its eventual NC-17 rating is a prolonged motel sequence in which Dean attempts to seduce his wife and reinvigorate the passion in their relationship. It’s a very difficult scene to watch, and not because of the graphic content; it’s clear that their attempts at rekindling the spark in their relationship are gone, and Cindy is no longer content dealing with Dean’s irresponsible nature. We’ve seen Dean get violent, show up unexpectedly at Cindy’s parents’ house, and toss his wedding ring at the curb. Yet, it’s still absolutely gut-wrenching when he’s forced to leave his daughter calling out for him with Cindy, as Dean has finally accepted he’s not prepared to be a father.

Blue Valentine shows the dexterity of a relationship over a long period of time, and Gosling’s performance is one of his most versatile. Williams rightfully earned an Academy Award nomination for her subdued, subtle work as a woman plagued with every imaginable crisis, but Gosling was sadly denied recognition for his unflinching depiction of a compassionate, yet deeply troubled man. It’s the tenderness in Blue Valentine that makes the heartbreak hit even harder.