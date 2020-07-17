Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Russo Brothers Team for Netflix Blockbuster ‘The Gray Man’

Hollywood hunks Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are set to star in the Netflix blockbuster The Gray Man, which will be the next movie from the Russo brothers.

Joe Russo adapted Mark Greaney‘s 2009 novel with an assist from Avengers scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Netflix has committed to a budget north of $200 million and hopes to launch a new franchise boasting a James Bond-level of scale according to Deadline, which broke the news.

The action thriller follows a former CIA operative turned freelance assassin named Court Gentry, who is also known as the Gray Man. Gosling will play Gentry, who is hunted across the globe by his former CIA cohort Lloyd Hansen (Evans).

The expectation is that Gosling will star in multiple films. Brad Pitt was originally set to star back when his Ad Astra helmer James Gray was slated to direct.

More to come…