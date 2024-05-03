The Big Picture Ryan Gosling prioritizes his family over his acting career, avoiding dark roles that might affect him negatively.

Gosling involves his family in career decisions, drawing inspiration from his children for roles like Ken in Barbie.

After a successful career trajectory, Gosling's next project is Project Hail Mary, set for release in 2026.

Ryan Gosling has been making strides lately in his acting career. From his recent "Best Supporting Actor" nomination for his role in Barbie to his latest role in The Fall Guy, it's amazing to view the range this man has. But despite his recent success, he has announced that he is no longer accepting "dark roles" due to his family. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Gosling opened up about his future in his career. He said that he wants to do what's best for his family, and in order to do that, he doesn't want to accept roles that would put him in a "dark place."

"I don’t really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place,” Gosling explained. “This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with [wife] Eva [Mendes], and we make them with our family in mind first.” The Fall Guy actor also mentioned the love and bond he currently has with his children and how it played a role in his decision. He pointed out that it was them that inspired him to play Ken in Barbie and that he just wanted to be there for them, even if they were not on set.

“It was just sort of like, ‘Oh, this will be fun for them, too, because even though they’re not coming to set, we’re practicing piano every day or we’re dancing or we’re singing. Their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken was an inspiration. I thought they were already making little movies about their Barbies on the iPad when it happened, so the fact that I was going off to work to make one too, we just felt like we were aligned.”

Gosling met his wife, Eva Mendes, back in August 2011, during the filming of The Place Beyond the Pines. Since then, the couple have been seen multiple times in public and eventually tied the knot and had two daughters together.

A Look Back at Ryan Gosling's Impressive Career

Your browser does not support the video tag.

osling started his acting in 1993 when he appeared in The Mickey Mouse Club for 2 years. He then appeared in the TV series, Are You Afraid of the Dark? Since then, he has starred in numerous projects, including The Notebook, Crazy Stupid Love, and The Big Short. Some of the films Gosling is most notable for were La La Land, Blade Runner 2049, and Barbie, just to name a few. Following his latest role in The Fall Guy, he's set to star in Project Hail Mary. The sci-fi film is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios and has a 2026 scheduled release date.

If you want to see Gosling's latest role, The Fall Guy is in theaters today.

Find Tickets Now