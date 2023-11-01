The Big Picture The Fall Guy is a highly anticipated big-screen adaptation of the classic TV show, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, set to release on March 1, 2024.

The film stays true to the source material while also making it relevant for a modern audience, with photos showing Gosling in action-packed stunts and intense moments with Blunt.

Director David Leitch wanted to pay homage to stunt performers and their sacrifices, using practical effects and real action sequences instead of relying heavily on CGI.

Audiences are finally getting a peek at a long-awaited big-screen adaptation of a classic television show. Vanity Fair has revealed a first look at The Fall Guy, Universal Pictures' upcoming action thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. The David Leitch-directed film is a revival of the ABC series of the same name, which ran from 1981 to 1986. The first look reveals how the upcoming film will stay true to the source material, while also adapting it for a modern audience.

The film stars Gosling as Colt Seavers, an aging Hollywood stuntman who is recovering from an on-set accident that nearly cost him his life. He eventually crosses paths with Jody Moreno (Blunt), his former lover who is now working as the director of a sci-fi western film. Seavers agrees to help Moreno with her film, but ends up getting more than he bargained for when the project's star ends up going missing. Photos via Vanity Fair show Gosling's character mid-stunt, as he hangs from a camera crane while under the watchful eye of Blunt. Other images show the duo sharing a moment with each other between takes, as well as a stoic-looking Gosling. Then it's back to the action, as some final shots show Gosling consulting with Leitch, as well as hanging off the back of a fast-moving trash bin.

The original show starred Lee Majors, with a version of Seavers that was a stuntman during the day while moonlighting as a bounty hunter. Both versions are able to use their physicality to their advantage, and Leitch said that he wanted his film to pay homage to the real-life sacrifices made by stunt performers. "The consequences are real, a thousand percent," Leitch told Vanity Fair of The Fall Guy's stunt sequences. "Obviously in modern cinema we have the use of CGI, and we use it liberally. But when we’re making a love letter to stunts and the blue-collar crews that make these movies come to life, we explored doing old-school high falls into airbags, and jumping a car as far as we could, and rolling a car as many times as we could."

It's Been a Long Road the Screen for 'The Fall Guy'

Development on The Fall Guy was first announced back in 2010, with Dwayne Johnson originally slated for the lead role. The film then went through years of development hell before Universal tapped Gosling to lead the project in 2022. Blunt was added as his co-star later that year, and the film was finally able to get off the ground.

In addition to Gosling and Blunt, The Fall Guy also stars an A-list ensemble of Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Winston Duke, Teresa Palmer and Stephanie Hsu. Leitch directed the film from a screenplay by Drew Pierce. Leitch produces alongside his wife Kelly McCormick via their 87North Productions' first-look deal with Universal. Guymon Casady produces for his Entertainment 360 banner. Gosling serves as an additional producer.

The Fall Guy is scheduled to be released in theaters in the U.S. on March 1, 2024.