The Big Picture The stunt team and Ryan Gosling sing their way through an epic carpool session in a fun new featurette for The Fall Guy.

Director David Leitch's action comedy The Fall Guy is full of laugh-out-loud moments and impeccable stunt work.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt shine in this action-packed movie that combines humor, action, and a touch of romance.

Director David Leitch’s latest action comedy The Fall Guy is dubbed a love letter to the stunt community and the film’s marketing is doubling down on it at every step. After releasing an exhilarating sneak peek introducing the impeccable stuntmen behind Ryan Gosling’s amazing stunts in the movie, a new featurette sees the actor channeling his Kennergy, while carpooling with stuntmen Logan Holladay, Ben Jenkin, and Troy Brown.

The clip sees Leitch asking Gosling to pick up the team carpool style but without singing, however, the actor has his own plans. He sings his heart out while picking up each person, as they flaunt their stunt abilities and sing along with the actor. The fun clip will leave you laughing while wondering about all the fun the team had behind the scenes. Gosling and co-star Emily Blunt both are coming hot off the success of last year’s smash hits, Barbie and Oppenheimer, respectively, and The Fall Guy’s team isn’t shying away from capitalizing on it. Gosling recently hosted SNL where both Kitty and Ken were channelized and audiences are all here for it.

‘The Fall Guy’ Is an Impeccable Blend of Action and Comedy

The movie follows a battered stuntman, Colt Seavers (Gosling), who returns to a movie set directed by his ex-girlfriend, Jody (Blunt). Colt’s life takes a hilarious turn when the lead actor goes missing, and he is tasked with finding him and saving Jody’s debut movie. The previously released trailer is a laugh riot with epic set pieces and even sees Taylor Swift mentioned in a snippet. Speaking to Collider recently, Blunt revealed that the scene was “sort of scripted to a certain extent, and then we were able just to improv, and that's always the fun part because he's such a master at it and it's so joyful doing those kinds of scenes with Ryan.” Added Gosling, “And just for an action movie to be able to have a scene like that, to have those two things coexist in one place, is sort of what makes the movie special.”

Leitch directs from a script by Drew Pearce. The movie also cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tom Ryder, a famous action film star, Winston Duke as Dan Tucker, Hannah Waddingham as Gail Meyer, Stephanie Hsu as Alma Milan, and Teresa Palmer. The Fall Guy premieres on May 3 in the US. You can check out the new featurette below and get more details about the film with our guide here.

