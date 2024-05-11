The Big Picture Ryan Gosling shifted from drama to comedy, showcasing his comedic talent in The Nice Guys and Barbie.

Gosling's authenticity is key in his comedic performances, subverting his suave image with sincerity and heart.

The Fall Guy capitalizes on Gosling's newfound goofiness, presenting him as a comedic dynamo in a hapless stunt performer role.

Throughout most of his career, if you were going to see a Ryan Gosling movie, you were prepared to be bummed. Gosling loved challenging himself as a dramatic actor, carefully selecting projects based on their provocative source material and the auteur director behind them. His bid to break from his matinée idol image to prestige actor did not seem desperate because he was consistently magnetic in films such as Half-Nelson, Blue Valentine, Drive, and Blade Runner 2049. However, something flipped in the last handful of years. Gosling, an avatar of "film bros" who portrayed haunted men reckoning with their psychological angst, has suddenly emerged as one of the funniest leading men in Hollywood. While ignored upon release, anyone who has seen The Nice Guys will not stop talking about how hilarious Gosling is as a bumbling private eye. For certain generations, Gosling will be remembered as Ken from Barbie, not as a sad loner. Gosling's recently released action comedy, The Fall Guy, attempts to capture the goodwill he received for pivoting from his stern leading man persona to an untapped comedic force who is both suave and goofy.

Ryan Gosling Proved His Chops as a Dramatic Actor

Along with Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling broke onto the scene as a member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club, the '90s revival of the classic sketch series from the '50s. To prove himself as a serious adult actor, Gosling quickly shifted to independent cinema. In a jarring turn from his kids' TV tenure, Gosling starred in The Believer, the story of a self-loathing young Jewish man developing neo-Nazi beliefs, as well as Half Nelson, which earned him his first Oscar nomination. With his breakthrough film performance in The Notebook, he was immediately crowned the most dreamy man in Hollywood. Upon his arrival in the mainstream, Gosling continued to push himself as a dramatic actor with roles that broke any notion of him as just a "pretty boy." The 3-time Oscar-nominated actor's screen persona became defined by internalized dread. Despite being one of the most handsome men to ever grace the screen, Gosling found himself playing emotionally disaffected souls, notably as the mysterious stunt/getaway driver in Drive and his unromanticized portrayal of Neil Armstrong in First Man. Because Gosling made a habit of working with imaginative filmmakers, such as Nicolas Winding Refn, Denis Villeneuve, and Damien Chazelle, the film community embraced his "sad boy" image that, under the wrong hands, can be a clichéd and overwrought archetype.

During Gosling's "prestige" era, he dabbled in comedy here and there. His on-screen rapport with Emma Stone began with the romantic comedy, Crazy, Stupid, Love, which has only grown in estimation among the public since its release in 2011. Gosling's lighter side was capitalized again with Stone in La La Land, evoking a throwback to classic song-and-dance performers like Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly in the Damien Chazelle modern-day musical. Gosling's first bid to demonstrate his sense of humor was not in a film, but rather, through viral Internet memes. The famous "hey girl" meme, showing a picture of Gosling staring romantically into the camera accompanied by text that compliments the viewer or invites them to an activity, was conceived in 2008 by a fan blog dedicated to the actor. When the meme circulated every corner of the Internet, Gosling decided to participate in the fun. During the press for Blue Valentine, he showed that he was in on the joke by reading the text of memes that centered around his angelic beauty. The gloomy outcast that Gosling frequently played on screen was never anywhere to be found at the press junket for any of his films.

'The Nice Guys' Subverted Ryan Gosling's Serious Image

While the box office results indicate otherwise, the turning point in Ryan Gosling's screen persona manifested with The Nice Guys. Written and directed by the master of the buddy-cop movie, Shane Black, the film follows a pair of lowly private investigators, Holland March (Gosling) and Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe), investigating an ominous conspiracy involving a missing girl and the death of a pornographic actress. The Nice Guys, along with being an overlooked gem, features Gosling giving arguably the funniest screen performance of the last decade. His take on the bumbling private in over his head is a tour de force, providing the screen with charm, humanity, and most of all, copious amounts of laughter. He nails Black's witty dialogue and unveils his moxie for slapstick comedy. While Gosling's Holland March is a sad, lonely man feeling disconnected from the rapidly changing times, Black extracts black humor out of his misery and foolish tendencies.

After 2016, the year of The Nice Guys and La La Land, Gosling's productivity slowed down considerably, and his follow-ups, Blade Runner 2049, First Man, and The Gray Man, were met with either meddling box office returns (relative to their budget) or mixed reviews. In 2023, Gosling showed that he wasn't just Ken, he was a comedic dynamo. His Oscar-nominated performance in Barbie was a stand-out performer in the cultural juggernaut. Ken reinvigorated our admiration for Gosling, who realized that humor, not angst wrapped under his physical beauty, was his greatest asset. Similar to his Nice Guys role, Gosling uses his innate charm and handsomeness as a veneer for his vulnerability and fragile ego, mocking the absurdity of toxic masculinity in Barbie Land. The Fall Guy also capitalizes on Gosling's newfound goofiness, as he plays the hapless stunt performer, Colt Seavers, desperately vying for the affection of his director, Jody (Emily Blunt).

What Makes Ryan Gosling Such a Great Comedic Actor?

Few could have predicted Ryan Gosling's pivot to goofball mode, but this breakthrough is something he's been building towards for years. While it's easy to reduce Gosling's dramatic work as "sad boy" exercises, his performances in Half Nelson and Drive are poignant reflections on the tortured mind trapped inside a picturesque physique. Gosling's career trajectory resembles that of Brad Pitt, the most famous example of a "character actor trapped inside a leading man's body." After Pitt became a movie idol in the early '90s, he quickly shifted to hard-edged roles in 12 Monkeys, Seven, and Fight Club to prove his dramatic chops. By the 2000s, when he learned to rely on his innate charisma, he became a natural comedic presence, notably in the Ocean's Eleven trilogy.

In Gosling's case, his electric comedic showcases in The Nice Guys, Barbie, and The Fall Guy are demonstrations of a star using his screen persona to subvert expectations. For someone who became synonymous with a suave image, hearing Gosling's panicked scream at the sight of a murder or watching him fall off a ledge in The Nice Guys is priceless. The key behind the actor's transition to comedy is his sincerity. When dramatic stars go for laughs, they tend to be outrageous, causing the performance to be flippant. Gosling's comedic roles carry a heart and soul along with their laughs. Audiences are tempted to relentlessly mock Holland March from The Nice Guys or Ken from Barbie, but Gosling is too charming and sympathetic to look down on.

By no means was Ryan Gosling, a staple of auteur-driven films, in dire need of a career rebound, but deep down, we're all glad that he carved out a corner for himself as one of the funniest actors in the industry. Gosling recently told The Wall Street Journal that, for the betterment of his personal life, he has been turning down "dark roles." For the time being, the actor is in the mood to make 'em laugh. A cousin of the crisis surrounding the lack of movie stars in Hollywood is the shortage of studio comedies in mainstream cinema. Gosling, thanks to his infectious personality and boldness in subjecting himself to buffoonery, is the ideal comedy star--it just took him a few years to recognize this.

