Ryan Gosling is without a doubt one of the most talented actors of his generation. Between his wildly comedic turn in The Nice Guys, his brutal anti-hero role in Drive, and his surprisingly adept musical abilities in La La Land, Gosling has managed to prove himself within a multitude of genres. Gosling is an intriguing star because he seems disinterested in replicating what he has done before, and continues to work with ambitious filmmakers on potentially challenging prospects. While Gosling recently received acclaim for his Academy Award-nominated performance as Ken in Barbie, his acting talents have been evident from the beginning of his career.

Unlike many of the other young actors of his generation, Gosling did not have the benefit of appearing in a major blockbuster series that exposed his talents to a broad audience. Instead, his soul-crushing work in the disturbing drama The Believer and dynamic role in the psychological thriller Stay indicated that he was well-suited for powerful projects that spoke to serious issues. While he would eventually become a romantic comedy star thanks to the commercial success in The Notebook, Gosling received his first Academy Award nomination for his performance in the teaching drama Half Nelson.

What Is ‘Half Nelson’ About?

Set in an underfunded school district in Brooklyn, Half Nelson analyzes the struggles that teachers go through to connect personally with their students. Gosling stars as Dan Dunne, an energetic young history teacher who rejects many of the standard practices of the curriculum requirements. The school district requires its teachers to stick closely to assigned lectures so that students can perform well on the state standardized tests. However, Dan recognizes that these programs are developed by board members, not teachers who know how kids learn. By adding personal anecdotes and developing a unique pace of presenting information, Dan teaches his students to have a legitimate passion for the material they’re required to learn. Gosling’s magnetic charisma is evident within the energized sequences of Dan leading his class lectures.

Despite Dan's endearing public persona, he masks a much darker private life from his students. Dan has a debilitating addiction to cocaine, and Gosling earnestly examines the perils that addiction causes. Dan has become so comfortable using cocaine as an aspect of his daily routine that he has become blind to its negative impact on his life. He hasn’t set himself up for a future that isn’t centered on his reliance and knows that the discovery of his addiction could have serious consequences on his career. The carefree manner in which Gosling characterizes Dan’s attitude is simply heartbreaking. Dan seems to accept the inevitability that his life will collapse, yet returns to the classroom each day with the same level of kinetic energy.

‘Half Nelson’ Is a Different Type of Teacher Drama

Although there are more than a few inspirational educational dramas, Half Nelson takes a unique approach to the relationship between a teacher and a student. After staying late after school, the young student Drey (Shareeka Epps) finds Dan using cocaine. Although he initially fears that she will expose him to the school’s authorities, they begin to develop a mutual understanding. Drey knows the ramifications of drug use all too well, as her brother Mike (Collins Pennie) was sent to prison for dealing in their neighborhood. The film depicts a unique dynamic in which Dan is inspired to change his life in order to appease Drey. Although initially his concern is only to not be fired, he eventually begins shaping himself into the type of person that Drey could come to view as a mentor.

In a performance that was remarkably mature for an actor of his age, Gosling shows the incredible pressure that teachers are under to serve their students. Dan is forced to take responsibility for helping an entire classroom of children develop the skills that they will need for the rest of their lives. While it’s not a burden that he should be saddled with, Dan takes any of his students’ struggles as a personal failure on his part. This stress becomes even more intense when the school district begins implementing more drastic efforts to centralize its areas of focus. While he is fearful that resisting could cost him his job, Dan doesn’t want to forsake the qualities that made him want to be a teacher in the first place. As gritty as the film gets in its characterization of New York’s school district, Gosling is able to add a spark of hope by occasionally reminding the viewer that Dan has a genuine passion for teaching.

'Half Nelson' Was Just the Beginning of Gosling's Impressive Career

Despite the modest budget and small-scale approach to the subject material, Half Nelson became one of the breakout hits of 2006. Gosling earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in Half Nelson, becoming the eighth youngest nominee in the category’s history. Considering that the year was stacked with acclaimed performances such as Leonardo DiCaprio in Blood Diamond and Forest Whitaker in The Last King of Scotland, it's even more impressive that Gosling’s work managed to still land with critics and audiences.

Although he now has several classics on his resume, Half Nelson remains one of Gosling’s most challenging roles. He had to show a remarkable level of intimacy with a young ensemble, and never fail to remind the viewer of how youthful he was; despite the expectations he faces, Dan is still a young man with little experience outside of his profession. The maturity and grace that Gosling used in spotlighting this unique window of experience established the level of excellence that would guarantee him a spot among Hollywood’s most significant rising stars.

Half Nelson is available to watch on Peacock in the U.S.

