Unless you live under a rock and have no internet access, the absolute explosive anticipation for Greta Gerwig's upcoming live-action Barbie movie is inescapable. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film is sure to be one of the year's biggest blockbusters. Seeing as the July 21 release date is still some time away, the desire of fans to see Ryan Gosling in a quirky romance might be too much to wait for. The good news is there is a film from 2007 that sees Gosling in an unconventional relationship alongside a different "plastic" girlfriend that can hold you over until that fateful summer day, Lars and the Real Girl.

Written by Nancy Oliver and seeing Craig Gillespie in the director's chair, the film stars Ryan Gosling as Lars Lindstrom, a lonely, socially awkward man that lives in a converted garage behind his brother Gus (Paul Schneider) and sister-in-law, Karin's (Emily Mortimer) house. Although Lars is yearning to be treated normally by his peers and family, he struggles with social anxiety and extreme avoidance of being physically touched by anyone. When he discovers a website that sends "realistic" sex dolls in the mail, he purchases one and forms a delusion that the doll, named Bianca, is real and even creates a deep backstory for her. Unsure what to do, Gus and Karin seek help from Dr. Dagmar (Patricia Clarkson) who instructs them to go along with the delusion until it can be resolved. Dagmar convinces Lars to bring Bianca for weekly treatments that act as a way for her to probe into Lars' psychological state and help him through the issues that are surrounding the delusion.

RELATED: Ryan Gosling Gifts Us a Deceptively Deep Himbo in This Rom-Com

Ryan Gosling's Dry Humor & Acting Are Excellent in 'Lars and the Real Girl'

Image via MGM Distribution Co.

A movie built around the idea of an awkward man dating a sex doll seems like it would have more in common with the likes of 40-Year-Old-Vigrin than anything else. In this way, the film took a risk in drawing audiences that may want to see it for the humorous aspects of it. To be sure, there is plenty of humor throughout, especially in the immediate reactions of those in the town upon seeing the unique couple early on. That's not surprising seeing how adept Ryan Gosling is at eliciting a laugh in other films he's done. However, Lars and the Real Girl is closer to a romantic drama in that the goal was to see things from Lars' point of view, and in that, it succeeds. Anchored by Gosling's precise performance and a fairly accurate representation of a delusion on screen, the film is a hidden gem that even earned a nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Everything about Lars as a character reinforces his state of mind, his feelings towards those around him, and his overwhelming want to feel connected to his peers, even though it's hard for him.

Ryan Gosling's character in Laard and the Real Girl is often shown with many layers on and his stance can be described as guarded. This stems partially from Lars' sensation of pain whenever he is touched, be it a handshake, a pat on the shoulder, or a hug. Gosling almost never lets himself meet the eyes of those he interacts with, including his own brother Gus, and even the dialogue is delivered with a pained tone of voice as he struggles to find an excuse to avoid some social event or dinner. After Bianca enters the film, Lars finds himself out in the town more than he ever has before, mainly due to how accepting the entire town has become of the situation and their willingness to help, and how popular Bianca has become with everyone from a store owner to the church congregation. Lars is able to feel a semblance of normalcy and connection. As the movie marches forward we see Gosling loosen up some of the subtle ticks and behaviors that he struggled with in the beginning. As an audience member, you may find yourself feeling just as strongly as Lars does by the climax of the film and that's the beauty of it.

Figuring Lars Out Is the Best Part of 'Lars and the Real Girl'

Considering Lars and the Real Girl came out nearly fifteen years ago, it's refreshing that the movie has a well-informed portrayal of mental health. This is probably best shown through two avenues. One, the research that Lars’ brother, Gus, undertakes to try and understand what is happening to his brother, and two, the sessions that Lars has with Dr. Dagmar. Gus struggles to comprehend the reality of the situation at its outset, immediately moving to the position that his brother Lars must be insane and belongs in a hospital. This reflects what an audience member might have thought back in 2007 and is still, in some cases, the default notion that people hold today. As Gus begins to take Dr. Dagmar’s advice, he does his own research and even helps educate his coworkers on what is going on with Lars from a point of understanding, such as deliberating on the difference between a delusion and schizophrenia. By the end of the film, Gus is even seen as emotional over Bianca.

Dr. Dagmar takes a therapeutic approach to Lars as she already understands that he has a delusion. She slowly builds his trust over the course of the film and the scenes become something you anticipate because it gives insight into the reality behind Lars' personality. We find out about how his mother’s death during childbirth and his father’s absent parenting all play into the Lars being socially anxious and uncomfortable with physical touch. These notions are backed by psychological principles that have been long understood and studied giving an accurate portrayal of Lars' mental health. The insight Lars gives into his own thought processes is met with challenging questions from Dagmar that ultimately help Lars come to a place where he wants to accept the help he is being offered and use the weekly “treatments” Bianca receives to steer the situation toward a resolution. Combine these scenes with the acting prowess Gosling displays, and it makes this hidden gem worth watching.

Lars may be in stark contrast to what’s been shown of Ryan Gosling’s seemingly extroverted and upbeat Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie, but that doesn’t stop the character from being just as enjoyable to watch onscreen. Watching the character arc of Lars in the film is satisfying to the end and the movie leaves ends on a feel-good, if not bittersweet, note that definitely has the juice to hold one over until July. When the inevitable awards season talks spring up around Barbie you can even point to the film and claim you knew Gosling had the acting chops all along. Lars and the Real Girl is available free on the Roku channel.