Ryan Gosling was initially cast as Jack in The Lovely Bones but was fired just days before production began due to disagreements with director Peter Jackson.

Gosling prepared for the role by gaining 60 pounds, but Jackson had a different vision for the character's appearance.

Despite losing the role, Gosling's career continues to thrive, most recently with his Kenergy alongside Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Ryan Gosling has been stealing the hearts of audiences everywhere with his performance as Ken, everyone’s favorite, clueless doll in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which continues to dominate the theaters since its release back on July 21. It’s no question that Gosling is the perfect Ken, but before portraying this lovable character, the actor built up an impressive career with projects such as Crazy, Stupid, Love, Blue Valentine, The Notebook, and La La Land, making him one of the most established people in the industry. However, much like any other actor, Gosling also has a fair share of roles that he turned down or lost. Ryan Gosling almost played Jack Salmon in Peter Jackson's The Lovely Bones, though lost the role for a very unexpected reason.

What Is 'The Lovely Bones' About?

The Lovely Bones is a 2009 adaptation of a novel of the same name written by Alice Sebold. The movie stars Saoirse Ronan as Susie Salmon, a vibrant freshman who was killed by their quiet, reclusive neighbor named George (Stanley Tucci) in an underground hideout where she was lured into. Susie thinks she had escaped the horror, but later on, realizes that she is stuck in the “In-Between,” sort of like purgatory. Throughout the movie, Susie tries to connect with her family and resist the other girls’ encouragement on letting go. Her family consists of her mom Abigail (Rachel Weisz), her sister Lindsey (Rose McIver), her grandma Lynn (Susan Sarandon), and her father Jack (Mark Wahlberg). The Salmons are dealing with their grief in different ways, but they are all trying their best to find out where Susie is and who is the one responsible for her disappearance.

Mark Wahlberg Replaced Ryan Gosling in 'The Lovely Bones'

The movie is pretty star-studded, and the production of it is also quite interesting, especially with the casting. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gosling reveals that he was actually fired from The Lovely Bones just days before production began — and the reason behind this decision is a bit interesting. Gosling was basically ready to play Jack, a dedicated father who continues to find her daughter, no matter what it takes. To prepare for this role, the actor gained 60 pounds. He essentially achieved it by drinking melted ice cream whenever he was thirsty, as he envisions Jack to be 210 pounds. The dedication is pretty admirable. However, this change caused some clashes between him and Peter Jackson, the director of the movie. Jackson thinks that Jack should look different from what Gosling envisions him to be — and it eventually caused some disagreements. Gosling also explains that they did not get to communicate well during the pre-production period.

The Lovely Bones was a lot on Peter Jackson's plate. With this, Gosling explains that Jackson was not able to deal with everything all at once, especially regarding the actors. So, the director was not too aware of Gosling’s rather surprising weight gain until he showed up on set. Not too long, Gosling says that he became “fat and unemployed.” Basically, Gosling prepared for the role of Jack by gaining weight and ended up losing said role days before filming started.

This explanation was based on Gosling’s version of events of what went down. However, this particular version was different from Jackson’s, specifically from Fran Walsh’s side, who is the director’s wife and often collaborator. According to her, Gosling approached them a few times and explains how he is not the right one for the role as he is too young, but they said that they can always try to age him up. Throughout pre-production, they realize that Gosling is turning out to be not the best fit for the role as he seems to be uncomfortable moving on. So, in the end, Wahlberg takes the role. Losing out on a role is not too big of a deal, as it is something that is normal in the industry. Gosling may have gotten dropped as Jack, but his career since then hasn't missed a beat, with Barbie proving that he's more than Kenough.