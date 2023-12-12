The Big Picture George Clooney approves of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as his parents in the Ocean's 11 prequel.

Geroge Clooney is all in when it comes to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling playing his parents in the upcoming Ocean’s 11 Prequel. The actor is the one who started it all as an ex-con as Danny Ocean in the film that spawned a franchise of the heist movies, counted among the best in the genre. The murmurs of Gosling and Robbie pairing up to play Danny’s parents in the prequel under director Jay Roach’s vision has been going on for some time and now has Clooney’s blessings as well.

At the recent The Boys in the Boat premiere event, when Variety asked for Clooney’s thoughts he playfully said, “Margot Robbie’s my mother? I’ve always thought that. And Ryan Gosling is my father, and when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly.” Well, we can see it too! Gosling and Robbie starred in the billion-dollar movie Barbie this year, which has become a phenomenon of its own and is a major award contender. Both the actors are proficient in the heist genre coming from features like Gosling-led Drive, and 2015’s Focus starring Robbie and Will Smith among others. So, it’ll be very interesting to see them pair up again for this genre.

The ‘Ocean’s 11’ Prequel is a Love Story

All the details of the project are kept tightly under wraps except for Gosling and Robbie’s involvement. But the prequel is billed as an “old-fashioned epic love story slash adventure disguised as a heist movie,” in a similar vein to Hitchcock’s To Catch A Thief and Notorious. Speaking of the project previously, Roach revealed, “Originally, there were some questions about whether it would be weird to have (Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling) together again after Barbie. But I think there’s just some pairings you want to see over and over again.” Adding, “It’s such a powerful, powerful duo, you know? And it’s the suspense of will they come together; will they trust each other enough to team up? That’s romantic.”

Interestingly, romance rarely figures in Ocean’s movies as the original feature saw Clooney teaming up with his old partner in crime Rusty (Brad Pitt) for an impossible scheme to steal millions from Las Vegas casinos. The future installments also saw romantic plots being a casualty in the thrilling space, however, we can’t wait to see Roach’s take on the story. The feature will start production next year in March and is set in the 1960s.

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates