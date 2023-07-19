Ryan Gosling may have originally gained his stardom thanks to romantic melodramas like The Notebook, but he’s quickly proven to be one of the best actors in the industry. Between his ice-cold performance in Drive and his joyous singing in La La Land, Gosling has proven that he has much more range than his good looks suggest.

Gosling has ventured into mainstream territory for the first time in years with action movies like The Gray Man and The Fall Guy, but his role as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has set the Internet ablaze. Before you check out Gosling’s swoon-worthy work as the iconic Mattel toy, check out ten of his most underrated movies.

10 'The Believer' (2001)

One of Gosling’s breakout roles was as a young Nazi sympathizer in Harry Bean’s riveting coming-of-age drama The Believer. Gosling stars as Danny Balint, a young man who refuses to accept that his fascist mentors have no sympathy for him or a sustainable future in mind.

It’s hard not to instantly hate Danny because of the sordid things that come out of his mouth, but the film makes it clear that his radicalization is a result of the environment in which he was raised. He’s been denied the chance to be compassionate and doesn’t know how to handle any feelings of empathy.

9 'Stay' (2005)

Stay may have baffled audiences upon its debut, but Marc Forster’s psychological thriller has much deeper implications than the seemingly surface-level ending twist would suggest. The film explores the relationship between the psychiatrist Sam Foster (Ewan McGregor) and his depressed, paranoid patient Henry Letham (Gosling).

It’s a role that required Gosling to do a lot of standing in dark rooms and staring off into the distance; it’s a credit to his talent that Henry never feels like a generic brooding college student obsessed with a recent tragedy on the news.

8 'Lars and the Real Girl' (2007)

Gosling proved early in his career that he was a much more talented comedic actor than his stone-cold performance in The Notebook would have suggested. In Lars and the Real Girl, he stars as the quirky young man Lars Lindstrom, who becomes romantically infatuated with a sex doll that he treats as a human.

The bonkers premise wouldn’t have been nearly as funny or surprisingly endearing if it wasn’t for Gosling’s complete sincerity in playing such an oddball character. He has particularly great chemistry with his onscreen sister, Emily Mortimer.

7 'All Good Things' (2007)

Anyone obsessed with The Jinx needs to check out this gripping crime story loosely inspired by the life of Robert Durst (and also directed by Anthony Jarecki). Set in New York during the 1970s, All Good Things stars Gosling in a rarely villainous role as David Marks, a wealthy child of a real estate family who marries the poor college student Katie McCarthy (Kirsten Dunst).

The line between being “charismatic” and “creepy” is not easy to walk, but Gosling manages to do it in the scariest role of his career thus far.

6 'The Ides of March' (2011)

The Ides of March is one of the best political thrillers of the last decade and one of the few films that captures all the excitement, intrigue, and scandal that comes with a (relatively normal) Presidential election in the United States. Gosling stars as Stephen Meyers, a young advisor to the prospective Democratic nominee for President, Pennsylvania Governor Mike Morris (George Clooney).

The scandals in The Ides of March are fairly tame in comparison to the real-life events that occurred in its aftermath, but that doesn’t make the film any less valuable as a depiction of what an election cycle should look like.

5 'Gangster Squad' (2013)

Gangster Squad might not be the most historically accurate or deeply written film that Gosling has ever appeared in, but it sure is a lot of fun. This 1920s-set crime action thriller follows the (loosely) true story of LAPD Sergeant John O'Mara (Josh Brolin) and his associate Sergeant Jerry Wooters (Gosling) as they form a rogue group of cops to take down the gangster Mickey Cohen (Sean Penn).

Gosling is perfectly cast as a wisecracking, womanizing action hero in what feels like an action-packed update of L.A. Confidential.

4 'Only God Forgives' (2013)

Wildly misunderstood upon its initial debut at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, Only God Forgives isn’t intended for the faint of heart. Nicholas Winding Refn’s Tokyo-set crime odyssey explores the cyclical nature of violence and how revenge is a path that will never end in healing.

Gosling stars as Julian, an enigmatic American living in Japan that sets out on a path of vengeance after corrupt cops kill his brother (Tom Burke). It’s a role that’s almost completely silent, but Gosling is able to do subtle work within a film that is clearly more interested in its stylistic side.

3 'The Nice Guys' (2016)

The Nice Guys is undoubtedly one of the funniest movies of the past decade. Having created the Lethal Weapon series and directed Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Shane Black knew a thing or two about making a great buddy comedy. The Nice Guys features Gosling and Russell Crowe as the wildly different private investigators Holland March and Jackson Healy, who team up to solve a murder in the low-budget film industry of Los Angeles in the 1970s.

Gosling goes to extremes of physical comedy that would make Buster Keaton proud but adds a surprising heart to the film through Holland’s relationship with his daughter Holly (Angourie Rice).

2 'Song to Song' (2017)

Terrence Malick’s work is often highly stylized and barely comprehensible, but Song to Song may be his most baffling project to date. The Austin-set music drama consists of nothing more than a series of romantic escapades within two competing love triangles of musicians; Gosling stars alongside such heavy hitters as Natalie Portman, Michael Fassbender, Rooney Mara, and Cate Blanchett.

Whether Song to Song has any deeper meaning beyond being a stylistic experiment for Malick is up for debate, but it doesn’t make Gosling any less charming as the aspiring artist BV.

1 'The Place Beyond the Pines' (2012)

The Place Beyond The Pines hails from Blue Valentine writer/director Derek Cianfrance and is just as devestating. The multigenerational crime saga explores the relationship between two families after a brutal encounter between the straight-laced police officer Avery Cross (Bradley Cooper) and the stunt motorcyclist turned bank robber Luke Glaton (Gosling).

The Place Beyond The Pines was one of the rare opportunities that Gosling had to star alongside his real wife, Eva Mendes, who portrays Glaton’s girlfriend Romina. It’s unsurprising that the two are able to capture the intimate complexities of parenthood.

