The Big Picture Barbie earned $500 million in just one week, thanks to its star-studded cast, moving story, and iconic soundtrack, with "I'm Just Ken" standing out.

Ryan Gosling's musical career began on The Mickey Mouse Club, where he showcased his singing talent alongside Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears.

Gosling's crowning moment in his musical career is his role in La La Land, where he displayed his musical talent and chemistry with Emma Stone.

Barbie continues to dominate the theaters, having earned $500 million in just one week after its release. Directed by Greta Gerwig — the mind behind Lady Bird and Little Women — this pink-filled extravaganza amazed many viewers, young and old. It received generally positive reviews from critics for its themes and performances from its star-studded cast, including Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, and America Ferrera as Gloria. Here, we see the dolls living their typical lives, until Barbie starts to think about existential things that only a human would, such as death. But besides the performances and moving story, another thing that made Barbie so successful is the soundtrack — and perhaps one of the most iconic things to come out of this soundtrack and film in its entirety is “I’m Just Ken,” and it certainly is the song that stands out from the rest. This song is the main musical moment in Barbie, brought to life by Gosling. Not a lot of people may know, but the actor actually has a pretty impressive musical history that goes back decades. Let's take a look at three stages of his career and their impact on his life.

Ryan Gosling Started His Career With 'The Mickey Mouse Club'

Image via Disney

After joining different talent shows — the stage of him which is forever solidified by a viral video of him dancing as a little kid — Gosling got his big break upon auditioning for a spot in The Mickey Mouse Club, where he stayed for a few years alongside Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera. In Interview Magazine back in 2010, Gosling shared that his time with this Disney variety show was not as colorful as his co-stars, as he was not given enough screen time. Nevertheless, he starred in a couple of great musical performances, one of which is his singing "Cry for You" by Jodeci with Timberlake and a few of the other Mickey Mouse Club boys. While he was only a Mouseketeer for around two years, this job eventually granted him even more opportunities where he was able to keep his musical side alive.

Ryan Gosling Was in an Early 2000s Rock Duo, Dead Man’s Bones

Image via Netflix

Not a lot of people may know the fact that Gosling was actually part of a band — a rock duo with Zach Shields, to be more specific. Named Dead Man’s Bones, the band was formed in the early 2000s and released their self-titled album in 2009. Their debut album was met with generally positive reviews, with songs such as “In the Room Where You Sleep,” which was even later featured in 2013’s The Conjuring.

Dead Man’s Bones performed live, such as a two-week tour in North America back in 2009. Things were going great for the upcoming band. Unfortunately, the band did not release more albums after this, and their status is basically inactive now. So, Dead Man’s Bones' reign was pretty short-lived, although their impact on many people has surely been important. Gosling eventually moved on with his career, especially regarding his acting career, and it’s obvious that he found his way into the industry, starring in dozens of movies throughout the years.

'La La Land' Is the Crowning Moment in Gosling's Musical Career

Image via Lionsgate

Of course, no one could ever forget about La La Land. This 2016 film, directed by Damien Chazelle, received dozens of accolades and recognition, such as a whopping 14 nominations from the Academy Awards — winning Best Actress, Best Director, Best Choreography, and even Best Original Song, among others. This romantic musical certainly cemented its mark on the genre and the industry as a whole. Gosling was also nominated for Best Actor but lost to Casey Affleck. Nevertheless, this film is one of Gosling’s best, and it is also here that he showed his musical talent once more.

La La Land is about two people falling in love as they both try to chase their dreams in sunny Los Angeles, with Mia (Emma Stone) wanting to be an actress and Seb (Gosling) wanting to be a huge jazz musician and a club owner. They move on with their relationship, even moving in together, but along the way, they slowly drift apart. In the end, after many years, the two see each other again, now living their lives separately — but there’s no anger — all that is left is the fondness and appreciation for what they had.

This film is essentially the accumulation of Gosling's past musical endeavors, and it did pay off extremely well. The stand-out song here is called “City of Stars,” performed by Gosling and Stone — the song that got an Oscar. This song is perhaps the showstopper, as it shows the couple falling more and more in love. It’s the heart of the film, and besides Stone’s lovely performance, Gosling also poured his heart out on the song, with just enough familiarity and vulnerability. Apart from the incredible chemistry between Stone and Gosling — considering that they have collaborated before in a couple of films — his performance as an individual is also what drove this film to reach such a successful status. Gosling brought something fresh to the table with his acting, and La La Land will surely be one to remember for a long time.

Ryan Gosling Has Always Been Musically Inclined

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

So, it’s safe to say that Gosling is a multi-talented actor with an impressive filmography and discography. He has done it all — such as joining talent shows, variety shows, going on tour with a band, and starring in a critically acclaimed musical film. Singing “I’m Just Ken” when his character is having an existential crisis and even breaking out in a dance is surely not something he’s totally new at. It’s definitely not his first rodeo. He already knows how to sing and perform it well, and he’s already comfortable with an audience, which is why this song immediately became a fan favorite. Gosling absolutely crushes this comedic musical moment, managing to sing it with a perfect mix of drama, comedy, and everything in between — and it’s all thanks to his prior musical experience. Barbie just further proves how talented Gosling is, and hopefully, we get to see him in yet another musical.