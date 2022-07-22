Ryan Gosling has been acting since 1993, when he was just thirteen years old, and starred alongside his notable co-stars Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, and Britney Spears in The Mickey Mouse Club. Since then, his acting career has gone on an upward trajectory and gradually earned him a standing reputation as one of Hollywood’s most known and beloved actors.

RELATED: How to Watch ‘The Gray Man’: Is the Ryan Gosling Action Thriller on Streaming or in Theaters?

Even after he rose to fame after the commercial success of The Notebook, Gosling still chose to star in many independent films such as Half Nelson, Lars and the Real Girl, and Blue Valentine. They helped him to show his merit of being a highly skillful actor and later allowed him to star in more high-budget films. It also gave him more recognition as an actor. Since Gosling is most known for his roles in the neo-noir Drive and musical La La Land, these films will not be included in the list of his other works. His latest feature film, The Gray Man, is coming out on Netflix on July 22nd, 2022.

‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ (2012)

The Place Beyond the Pines is a crime drama film that follows the stories of two men; Luke (Ryan Gosling), a motorcycle stunt rider who makes money to support his family through criminal activities, and Avery (Bradley Cooper), a policeman who does everything he can to stop the corruption in his police department. Fifteen years later, two troubled teenagers, A.J. Cross (Emory Cohen) and Jason Glanton (Dane DeHaan), have to deal with the unforeseen consequences of their fathers’ actions.

Other supporting roles include Eva Mendes, who plays Luke’s wife, Romina Gutierrez, Rose Byrne as Jennifer Cross, Avery’s wife, and Mahershala Ali as Kofi Kancam, the boyfriend of Romina, who was Luke’s ex-partner. It received attention as an independent film and was nominated for many awards, including a win from the National Board of Review for the Top Ten Independent Films. Many might be interested to know that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines, which kindled their romance.

‘First Man’ (2018)

First Man is a biographical film based on the journey of Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) and how he and his team at NASA prepared for the historic first spaceflight. Armstrong, who is first and foremost an engineer, joined the space program at NASA, where he spent years training and risking his life in test flights. In 1969, the world watched as Armstrong and his fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin (Corey Stoll) and Michael Collins (Lukas Haas) commenced the Apollo 11 spaceflight.

The biographical film is Gosling’s latest leading role in a feature film before The Gray Man and his second collaboration with La La Land director Damien Chazelle. Gosling was praised for his performance as Armstrong, one of the praises being, “Gosling has excelled at his whole career: taking a minimalist approach to his acting and saying more with a look or gesture than with words.”

‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ (2011)

In the romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love, Cal Weaver (Steve Carell), whose American dream life crumbles after finding out his wife has been having an affair with her colleague, David Lindhagen (Kevin Bacon). Later, Cal goes to an upscale bar to try and meet a woman, but his lack of confidence leads him to a womanizer named Jacob (Ryan Gosling), who teaches him how to talk to women.

Other cast members in the film include Julianne Moore, Marisa Tomei, and Emma Stone. Crazy, Stupid, Love is also Gosling’s first film collaboration with Emma Stone, and the dynamic duo was nominated for many awards for their roles in the film.

‘The Nice Guys’ (2016)

Gosling has been known to play more serious roles in films, but he took an opportunity to play a slightly different character in the action comedy, The Nice Guys. After the mysterious death of porn star actress Misty Mountains, Gosling, who plays the role of a private investigator by the name of Holland March, gets hired by Misty’s aunt to investigate her death. March’s investigation leads him to an associate of Misty, Amelia Kuttner (Margaret Qualley), who then hires enforcer Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) to intimidate March. However, after Amelia unexpectedly disappears, things start to look increasingly unusual.

For an actor who is not used to comedy roles, Gosling successfully showed his agility as an actor. Chicago Sun-Times’ Richard Roeper described Gosling and Crowe’s on-screen chemistry as “the funniest duo of the year so far.”

‘Blue Valentine’ (2010)

Blue Valentine is a romance-independent film about the marriage struggles of a couple, Dean (Ryan Gosling) and Cindy (Michelle Williams). Presented in a non-linear narrative, the film jumps between the beginning of the couple’s relationship and their marriage years later. The film took a long time before being produced because the film director, Derek Cianfrance, struggled to finance the film. But for an independent film with a budget of $1 million, it grossed an impressive $16.6 million and is considered a commercial success.

With a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 86%, the site consensus reads, “This emotionally gripping examination of a marriage on the rocks isn't always easy to watch, but Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling give performances of unusual depth and power.”

‘Blade Runner 2049’ (2017)

Blade Runner 2049 is the sequel to 1982's Blade Runner. Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is the latest blade runner addition to the Los Angeles Police Department. K discovers a buried secret that could potentially swerve society into chaos. His discovery motivated him to go on a quest for the former blade runner, Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who has been missing for the past thirty years. Other notable actors in the film include Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, David Bautista, Jared Leto, Lennie James, and many more.

The adaptation of the classic 1982 science-fiction film that won 44 awards received high praise for its impressive cinematography and visual effects. The cinematography collaboration between Dennis Villeneuve and Roger Deakins is “the kind of complex artistry one would expect from the profession's top veteran” and “bleakly beautiful.” The film has also been described as "the rare sequel that surpasses a classic."

‘Half Nelson’ (2006)

Half Nelson follows the story of a middle-school History teacher, Dan Dunne (Ryan Gosling), who, despite being well-liked by his students, spends his free time getting high on drugs, with a particular liking with freebasing cocaine. Later, one of his students, Drey (Shareeka Epps), catches him getting high in the locker room, but instead of ratting him out, they form an unlikely friendship. While struggling with his addiction, Dan tries his best to guide Drey while her brother is serving time for dealing drugs.

With an IMDb rating of 7.5/10 and Rotten Tomatoes rating of 90%, the film was well-received by many renowned critics and the general audience. The film was described as featuring “the kind of subtlety in writing, directing, and acting (by costars Shareeka Epps and Anthony Mackie as well as Gosling) you seldom see.” and “so sobering and searingly truthful that watching it feels like being tossed from a calm beach into a raging current.”

‘The Big Short’ (2015)

The biographical comedy-drama film The Big Short, based on the Michael Lewis book The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine, follows the story of how the United States housing bubble provoked the 2007-2008 financial crisis. The film consists of three different concurrent stories, which show how they "predicted and profited from the build-up and subsequent collapse of the housing bubble in 2007 and 2008." Gosling played an executive of Deutsche Bank, Jared Vennett (based on Greg Lippmann).

With a brilliant take of an adaptation and an extensive list of notable Hollywood names such as Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Brad Pitt, Gosling, and a few others, the film was a well-received and commercial success. The Big Short was nominated for 73 awards and won 26, which includes an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

‘Lars and the Real Girl’ (2007)

Lars and the Real Girl is a romantic comedy-drama film and is one of Gosling’s earlier acting performances. A socially awkward young man, Lard Lindstrom (Ryan Gosling), develops a romantic but nonsexual relationship with a sex doll (RealDoll) named Bianca. At first glance, the film's premise might seem highly unusual or jokey, but a great script, along with the director’s vision and a strong performance from Gosling, took the film to a higher place.

Roger Ebert noted, “There are so many ways [it] could have gone wrong that one of the film's fascinations is how adroitly it sidesteps them. Its weapon is absolute sincerity. It has a kind of purity to it.”

‘The Ides of March’ (2011)

The Ides of March, a political drama directed by George Clooney, tells the story of two candidates running for an election. Gosling played the role of Stephen Meyers, the press secretary to the Governor of Philadelphia, Mike Morris (George Clooney). Despite Meyers’ optimistic and hopeful belief in his candidate’s chances of winning against Arkansas Senator Ted Pullman (Michael Mantell), his meeting with Pullman’s campaign manager Tom Duffy (Paul Giamatti) suggests the events that might threaten Mike Morris’ chances of winning.

The film received nominations, including an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and four Golden Globe Awards — with one of them for Gosling in the category of Best Actor — Drama.

KEEP READING:7 Movies like 'The Gray Man' to Watch When You Can’t Get Enough of Spy Thrills